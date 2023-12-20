Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Christmas Shopping Night is Friday, December 22, 2023!

Christmas Shopping Night

It’s Christmas Shopping Night once again!

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is organizing a Christmas Shopping Night on Friday, December 22, 2023, from 6 PM until 9 PM. This event will take place on Kaya Grandi, at Wilhelmina Park, and at the Terramar Mall in cooperation with all the local businesses in the downtown area. This year, there will be over 40 shops participating in Christmas Shopping Night with great discounts!

Buy 3, Get 1 Free Sale at MoltenWolf Glass

One of the shops that will be opened is MoltenWolf Glass with a Buy 3, Get 1 Free sale, with the free item being the lowest-priced item. The sale includes everything in the store, except items made by other local companies. With an extensive collection of holiday-themed items and ornaments, complementing their regular selection of everyday items such as dinnerware, wall decor, olive oil bottles, vases and jewelry, there’s something for everyone.

Christmas ornaments by MoltenWolf Glass

Kaya Grandi and part of the Kaya J.N.E. Craane, from Karel’s Beach Bar to the customs office, will be closed for traffic during the event. Visitors and residents can stroll around and enjoy the Christmas atmosphere while completing their last-minute Christmas shopping. Santa Clause will be there to entertain the children, and there will be an opportunity to have your picture taken with him.

QR code to Cadushy Distillery Voting page

Did you vote for Cadushy Distillery’s Rom Rincón today? Vote daily from every device in December & share with friends! Click the banner or scan the QR code daily!

A Christmas Atmosphere

There will be music to give the Christmas atmosphere at various places in and around the Kaya Grandi for the festivities, and there will also be a fashion show by the sea. There will be stands selling traditional holiday dishes such as ayaka and olie bollen at El Mundo, as well as Christmas crafts in Wilhelmina Park and much more from the ‘Marshe di Playa’ and Bonaire Arts & Crafts Association.

All residents and visitors are welcome to come and enjoy this event, celebrate this festive time of the year, and enjoy the specials and discounts available on Friday, December 22nd, 2023, from 6 PM until 9 PM.

