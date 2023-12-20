Christmas Shopping Night is Friday, December 22, 2023!

A Christmas Atmosphere

There will be music to give the Christmas atmosphere at various places in and around the Kaya Grandi for the festivities, and there will also be a fashion show by the sea. There will be stands selling traditional holiday dishes such as ayaka and olie bollen at El Mundo, as well as Christmas crafts in Wilhelmina Park and much more from the ‘Marshe di Playa’ and Bonaire Arts & Crafts Association.

All residents and visitors are welcome to come and enjoy this event, celebrate this festive time of the year, and enjoy the specials and discounts available on Friday, December 22nd, 2023, from 6 PM until 9 PM.