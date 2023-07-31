Ellen Muller’s Underwater Bonaire 2024 Calendar is Available!

The Underwater Bonaire 2024 calendar features stunning marine life.

Each summer, many people look forward to the release of Ellen Muller’s underwater calendar. The Underwater Bonaire 2024 calendar is ideal for anyone who appreciates marine life, photography, and Bonaire. Of course, it has also become somewhat of a collector’s item for many people and makes a great Christmas present for family and friends!

Underwater photography takes skill and patience.

Underwater photography is not as easy as you may think! If you have ever tried it, you can truly appreciate the dedication and effort required to capture impressive underwater images.

Ellen Muller, a local underwater photographer, is well known on Bonaire. She spends endless hours underwater throughout the year trying to capture the perfect shot. Needless to say, she has captured many different types of marine life and loves to share her photography with others.

During her dives, Ellen spends most of the time waiting for the perfect moment to capture the shot. She does not often share the location when she finds an intriguing subject. Keeping the location of unique finds quiet helps ensure that the subject remains safe from crowds.

Purchase your Underwater Bonaire 2024 Calendar today.

If you are on Bonaire in the near future, you can purchase the calendars at Bruce Bowker’s Carib Inn and VIP Diving. The calendars are $25.00 each, cash only. Of course, you can easily order one (or a few!) online. Calendars are available in the US only by mail. Please email EllensBonaireCalendars@yahoo.com for additional information.

To find out more about the calendar, click the button below.