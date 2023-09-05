Professional Locals sign MOU to Promote Bonaire

MOU with Professional Locals on Bonaire

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is thrilled to announce a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed with a diverse group of exceptional individuals, each a “Professional Local” who have been recognized as local Bonaire Ambassadors. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in promoting Bonaire’s unique identity, culture, and beauty.

The signed agreement solidifies a sustainable, long-term partnership aimed at showcasing the beauty of Bonaire through various initiatives, events, projects, competitions, and the genuine passion these professionals hold for their island.

Last year, Bonaire proudly entered into this MOU with a lineup of extraordinary local talents who have made a mark both nationally and internationally. Each individual brings a distinct skill set and a shared commitment to showcasing Bonaire’s charm and allure to the world.

Outstanding individuals who are part of this collaboration.

Elton Taty Frans – Professional Windsurfer: Elton Taty Frans grew up by the sea and developed a passion for windsurfing at an early age. His journey as a professional windsurfer has been defined by a series of accomplishments, including victories and high rankings in events around the world.

Youp Schmit – Professional Windsurfer: Youp Schmit made his professional windsurfing debut in 2010 and has achieved remarkable feats since then, including becoming the Freestyle PWA Youth World champion in 2011 and 2012. He consistently ranks within the top 10 of the PWA world tour.

Alvinson Soliana – Professional Athlete: Alvinson Soliana’s journey is one of dedication to fitness and bodybuilding. He discovered his love for fitness at the age of 20, and it transformed his life, becoming a lifestyle and a passion that drove him to achieve his goals.

Sabi Saragoza – Professional Biker: Sabi Saragoza started riding at a tender age and has grown to become a professional biker known for her impressive shows and performances. Her skills have earned her recognition, awards, and a substantial online following.

Ermaisha Martinus – Ambassador and Multi-Talented Young Star: Ermaisha Martinus is a multi-talented individual who has achieved significant success in various fields, from winning carnival titles to excelling in literature and culture. Her contributions reflect her commitment to Bonaire’s vibrant heritage.

Maurison Martinus – Professional BMXr: Maurison Martinus, also known as MauBikeLife, is a Caribbean champion BMX rider and ATV stunt rider. His accomplishments and online presence have garnered him a dedicated following and allowed him to inspire the next generation.

Amado Vrieswijk – Professional Windsurfer: Amado Vrieswijk’s windsurfing journey began with watching the King of the Caribbean Windsurf World Cup in 2002. He quickly made his mark in windsurfing, standing on podiums and earning titles that highlight his exceptional talent.

Miles Mercera, CEO of TCB, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “This collaboration symbolizes Bonaire’s unity and resilience. Our Professional Locals represent the heart and soul of the island, and through this partnership, we’re showcasing the spirit that makes Bonaire truly exceptional.”

This collaboration between TCB and these remarkable individuals signifies a shared commitment to showcasing Bonaire’s unique culture, sports, and talent to the world. Together, they aim to contribute to the island’s growth and reputation on the international stage.

(Source: TCB)