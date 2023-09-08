Eat like a local as part of its Culinary Capital efforts.

A new island event called the ‘Bonaire Culinary Program’ is starting as part of its Culinary Capital efforts. In line with its diversification strategy, TCB recognizes the importance of Bonaire’s culinary offerings. The latest research results show that the top 5 reasons to visit the island of Bonaire include its culinary offers.

With the introduction of the Bonaire Culinary Workshop program, visitors are now able to experience authentic local culinary experiences. These experiences are much more than simply trying out local cuisines but educating and inspiring visitors with local culinary traditions and how to prepare our local dishes.

This culinary workshop program is the perfect place where locals and visitors alike can get information on workshops available on the island regarding food and how to book them. It’s a behind-the-scenes look at how our local dishes are made and how to experience eating like a local.

What to expect?

This experience showcases the vibrant culinary culture of Bonaire with a focus on the way that we cook and prepare our meals. The meals will vary depending on the ingredients that are in season and are available on the island. No two workshops are the same, and neither are the recipes.

As part of the Tourism Recovery Plan, this initiative is another component aimed at creating an authentic cultural experience for visitors while providing local entrepreneurs with opportunities to showcase their skills and abilities.

Visit the page, book a Culinary Workshop, and eat like a local.

(Source: TCB)