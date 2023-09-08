Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Events
    3.  » Bonaire Culinary Workshop Program

Bonaire Culinary Workshop Program

by | Sep 8, 2023 | Events, Restaurants & Dining

Bonaire Culinary Workshop Program

Eat like a local as part of its Culinary Capital efforts.

A new island event called the ‘Bonaire Culinary Program’ is starting as part of its Culinary Capital efforts. In line with its diversification strategy, TCB recognizes the importance of Bonaire’s culinary offerings. The latest research results show that the top 5 reasons to visit the island of Bonaire include its culinary offers.

With the introduction of the Bonaire Culinary Workshop program, visitors are now able to experience authentic local culinary experiences. These experiences are much more than simply trying out local cuisines but educating and inspiring visitors with local culinary traditions and how to prepare our local dishes.

This culinary workshop program is the perfect place where locals and visitors alike can get information on workshops available on the island regarding food and how to book them. It’s a behind-the-scenes look at how our local dishes are made and how to experience eating like a local.

What to expect?

This experience showcases the vibrant culinary culture of Bonaire with a focus on the way that we cook and prepare our meals. The meals will vary depending on the ingredients that are in season and are available on the island. No two workshops are the same, and neither are the recipes.

As part of the Tourism Recovery Plan, this initiative is another component aimed at creating an authentic cultural experience for visitors while providing local entrepreneurs with opportunities to showcase their skills and abilities.

Visit the page, book a Culinary Workshop, and eat like a local.

(Source: TCB)

 

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

Betta Grasse
Bonaire Real Estate Group
The Cadushy Distillery
MoltenWolf Glass
Bespoke Journeys

Related Posts

Enjoy Marshe di Rincon for a Rich Cultural Experience

Enjoy Marshe di Rincon tomorrow. Marshe di Rincon, an authentic market experience showcasing Bonaire's vibrant culture continues to capture the hearts of the community and visitors alike since its inaugural event on May 28th, 2023 in Rincon, Bonaire's oldest village....

AquaFest 2023 is this Saturday!

This Saturday, August 5, AquaFest 2023 will take place. The water festival that many people look forward to, AquaFest 2023, will be between Karel's pier and the north pier. Acting Lieutenant Governor Nolly Oleana wishes everyone good luck. “It is a great event for the...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
error: Sorry, content is protected under copyright.