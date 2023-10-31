Power Outage Due to Reduced Production Capacity

Reduced production capacity caused yesterday’s power outage.

Yesterday afternoon on Bonaire, there was a power outage in quite a few neighborhoods around the island. This was due to scarcity of production capacity at the power production facility at Karpata.

Due to the fallout of production capacity at the CGB facility, Water -en Energiebedrijf Bonaire (WEB) had to disconnect certain areas beginning at 4:26 PM, and applied a temporary rotating disconnection schedule for the neighborhoods of Belnem, Nikiboko and Rincon. By 6:30 PM, power was restored to the neighborhoods, however, the neighborhoods of Tera Kòrá, Hato, Nort di Saliña and Kaminda Gurubu also lost power and were disconnected until 9:00 PM.

Electricity production supply remains delicate for now.

Even though measures have been taken to restore stability, the electricity production supply will remain delicate for the time being. The demand and capacity of electricity will continue to be monitored to ensure that the situation remains stable. If necessary, the rotating disconnection schedule will be communicated and implemented.

What can you do?

During this time of year when the wind is non-existent and it is HOT outside, the use of electricity increases. While it’s nice to come back to a cool hotel room or villa, please consider turning off the lights and air conditioning when leaving your accommodation or house for the day. Hopefully, there won’t be anymore rolling power outages.