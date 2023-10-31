Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
First Local Woman as 1st Team Leader for Border Police at KMar Caribbean Netherlands

Oct 31, 2023

On October 25, Suelaica (Suzy) Guy was promoted to 1st team leader for Border Police tasks at the Royal Military Police. In this new position she will become even more of a point of contact for the KMar and will be more involved in the tactical and operational management of the KMar. She will also be actively involved in coaching and guiding younger colleagues.

Suzy has been employed by the Royal Military Police for a long time and has gained a lot of experience in the various task areas of this organization. Thanks to her efforts and network, she has been able to do a lot of important work and that is partly why she was hired for this position. This is a great step in her promising career.

This is a historic moment as Suzy Guy is the first female Coordinator for Border Police Tasks of the KMar on Bonaire and subsequently the first female 1st Team Leader for Border Police Tasks at the KMar Caribbean Netherlands.

(Source: KMar)

 

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
