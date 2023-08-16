Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Experience Various Land Activities on Bonaire

by | Aug 16, 2023 | Activities, Art, Beach Rentals, Fitness, Landsailing, Shopping, Sightseeing

There are plenty of land activities on Bonaire

Consider a few fun and exciting land activities during your next visit.

While Bonaire is known for its beautiful ocean blues and water activities, there is so much more to experience on dushi Bonaire. Exploring Bonaire is part of the fun, so consider a few of the land activities listed below during your next vacation.

Shekhinah Tours

Shekhinah Tours offers a variety of small-group island tours on Bonaire. Whether choosing an exhilarating tour, such as visiting the caves, or a more relaxed one, such as the Washington Slagbaai National Park tour, you will surely have an excellent time. Are you looking for something else? With 17 tour options available, you will surely find the perfect choice for yourself.

Bonaire's cave system is impressive, with more than 400 caves.
Learn more about Shekhinah Tours

Bee Caribe Island Escape Games

Do you like scavenger hunts or love learning about history? Bee Caribe Island Escape Games offers a variety of games where you solve clues and learn about Bonaire’s rich history while you walk and drive around the island. Grab a few friends, choose a game, and compete to be in the top ranking! They even have escape games geared toward families with small children. Choose one or a few and have fun!

Island Escape Game in action!
Learn more about Bee Caribe Island Escape Games

The Cadushy Distillery

Have you ever tried drinking a cactus? The Cadushy Distillery is nestled in the heart of Rincon, the oldest village on Bonaire. Stop by Monday through Saturday from 10 AM – 5 PM and learn how they make their six delicious liquors, five spirits, cactus tea, and soup. Did you know a few of their spirits have even won awards?! Enjoy sampling the award-winning products and relax in the spacious garden filled with beautiful birds.

The Cadushy Distillery aged Rom Rincon
Learn more about The Cadushy Distillery

Shop local at MoltenWolf Glass.

MoltenWolf Glass creates one-of-a-kind glass art and is located in the heart of Kralendijk along the waterfront. Whether you choose a beautiful piece of jewelry, wall art, table art, serving dishes, olive oil bottles, or vases, there is something for everyone. Did you know MoltenWolf Glass takes commission work from visitors? With the help of  Zoom meetings, MoltenWolf Glass can bring your vision to life! Once on Bonaire, you can pick up your unique commission piece to take home with you.

MoltenWolf Glass necklaces
SHop local with MoltenWolf Glass

Bonaire Landsailing Adventures

Bonaire Landsailing Adventures offers a thrilling experience on the East Coast for all ages. By using blokarts with sails, the only thing needed to race around the track is Bonaire’s Tradewinds. Book a 30-minute slot, an hour slot, or choose to rent out the track for a group of friends or a party; anything is possible. After experiencing the rush of the wind, you will surely leave with a “blokart grin” on your face!

Harness the wind, and get your (Blokart) grin on!
Learn more about Bonaire Landsailing Adventures

Zest for Life Yoga

Vacations are for relaxing, melting away the stress of everyday life, and focusing on you. Let Zest for Life Yoga help you get into a relaxing state of mind during a private Yoga session designed specifically to your needs or by joining a weekly Yoga class. Take the opportunity to nurture your body during your stay on Bonaire. Whether it’s an indoor session or an outdoor session, you will be able to fully relax your mind and body.

Group Yoga at Sorobon Beach Resort
Learn more about Zest for Life Yoga

Blou Blou E-Scooter Rental & Tours

Are you looking to explore Bonaire on a scooter? BlouBlou E-Scooter Rental & Tours offers sustainable e-scooters that are better for the environment. They also offer a variety of guided island tours. With multiple pick-up locations and charging stations around the island, you can easily explore many areas of Bonaire.

Riding around Bonaire with friends and family is fun.
Learn more about Blou Blou E-scooter Rental & Tours

Joor Beach Supplies

While Bonaire has a couple of sandy beaches, most of the areas are quite rocky. Joor Beach Rentals offers comfortable beach chair rentals for the perfect day at the beach. They even have large umbrellas for shade, coolers to keep your drinks cool, and BBQs for rent! With pickup and delivery included, you will surely have an effortless beach vacation.

learn more about Joor beach Supplies

Exploring Bonaire has many options.

During your next visit to Bonaire, don’t forget that there are many land activities to experience as well. Be sure to try one or two new land activities on your next Bonaire vacation!

And just a friendly reminder as you are planning your next visit to Bonaire. Make sure you use the Official Visitor Entry Tax website for payment up to 7 days before your departure.

 

Learn more about the Official Visitor Entry Tax Website

(Source: Bonaire Insider)

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
