A Culinary Celebration Under the Moonlight in the Heart of Rincon

Enjoy Dinner under the moonlight in Rincon.

A unique cultural event, “Sena na Mesa Largu Bou di Lus di Luna Yen den Kurason di Rincon,” is scheduled for April 23rd, from 6 PM to 9 PM. This enchanting evening promises to be an unforgettable blend of gastronomy, music, and communal joy, just one week before the eagerly awaited Dia di Rincon.

Highlighted Features of the Event:

Exclusive Location: Immerse yourself in the enchantment of Rincon with a majestic dining setup right in the heart of Kaya Cornelis D. Crestian. Experience the magic of dining under the stars and the luminous moonlight right in the heart of our beloved town.

Gourmet Delights: Indulge in a meticulously curated 5-course traditional dinner, complemented by a selection of delightful local beverages, designed to tantalize your taste buds and introduce you to the depth of our culinary heritage.

Live Traditional Music : Elevate your dining experience with the soul-stirring melodies of live traditional music, creating the perfect ambiance for an evening of cultural celebration.

Supporting the Local Economy: Your purchase of tickets to this event directly contributes to the economy of Rincon. Every aspect of this event, from the chefs and food being served to the music that will delight you throughout the evening, will be from Rincon. Your participation not only ensures a memorable experience for yourself but also provides vital support to the vibrant community of Rincon.

Ticket Information

The tickets can be purchased at Posada Para Mira and are available for everyone. Priced at $100 per ticket, it includes a complete 5-course meal along with 2 beverages of your choice, ensuring an unforgettable evening for everyone. For ticket inquiries, please feel free to contact the coordinators at +599-796-2999 or via email at Posadaparamira@live.nl.

An unforgettable evening.

This event is more than just a dinner under the moonlight; it’s a journey through our rich cultural tapestry, a celebration of our community’s resilience, and a tribute to the beauty of Bonaire. We believe that your presence will not only enhance the event but also provide a unique bonding experience for your team, fostering a deeper connection with our local heritage and traditions. Together, let’s create a memorable chapter in our community’s story. Don’t miss this opportunity to savor the essence of Rincon beneath the enchanting glow of the moon.