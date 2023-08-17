Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
United Airlines Adds Two Additional Weekly Flights to Bonaire

by | Aug 17, 2023 | Air Travel

United Airlines on Bonaire

Strong demand for travel leads United Airlines to increase winter season flights.

United Airlines recently announced the addition of two additional weekly flights from New York/Newark (EWR) to Bonaire (BON) in anticipation of a busy winter and spring travel season. United Airlines currently offers once-a-week flights to Bonaire from Houston (IAH) and from New York/Newark (EWR). It will be expanding its New York/Newark (EWR) service to three times a week to meet the continued demand of US travelers wanting to visit the Dutch Caribbean island.

Beginning January 10, 2024, and available to book now, United Airlines will add round-trip Sunday and Wednesday flights between New York/Newark and Bonaire. This is in addition to its current round-trip Saturday service. With the additional service, United will now offer a total of 61 scheduled round trips between the United States and Bonaire from January 10, 2024, through April 24, 2024.

“We are ecstatic to be working with United Airlines to bring two new weekly flights to the island this upcoming winter,” said Miles Mercera, CEO at Tourism Corporation Bonaire. “It’s a testament to our growing reputation among US travelers and we are looking forward to welcoming visitors, both old and new, to beautiful Bonaire and everything it offers.”

“United is proud to continue to grow its Caribbean presence as part of our broader, industry-leading international expansion,” said Matt Stevens, Vice President of International Planning at United. “These additional flights provide our customers with even more options to travel to Bonaire and help position United as the airline of choice for customers planning their leisure travel.”

“More flights mean more visitors to share our unique culture, spectacular natural setting, warm weather, and fantastic culinary scene with,” said Jolinda Craane, Commissioner of Tourism of Bonaire. “We hope these additional flights will help us showcase our diverse and sustainably committed island as well as continue to build upon our important relationship with North America.”

Visitor Entry Tax

Just a reminder that all visitors must pay a Visitor Entry Tax of $75 per visit to Bonaire. This applies to all non-residents aged 13 and older. The Visitor Entry Tax is mandatory for all non-residents traveling by plane or boat. It can be paid online in advance up to 7 days before your arrival or upon arrival at the airport. Please make sure you use the link provided for the Official Visitor Entry Tax website. If a website tries to charge you more than $75, then it is not the official website.

 

(Source: TCB)

