Military Exercises on Bonaire Begin Next Week

Military Exercises will take place for 10 days.

If you’ve visited Bonaire in the past during periods of military presence, you might have pondered the activities taking place. Several times annually, military units from nearby islands come to Bonaire for exercises and willingly contribute their efforts to particular community projects.

The 44th Army Company from Curacao.

In efforts to maintain the operational readiness of the 44th Army Company, currently stationed in Curacao, announces the unit will hold an exercise on Bonaire from November 28 to December 7, 2023.

The primary objective of the military exercises is to become familiar with the Bonairean environment and cooperate with local authorities and emergency services. In addition to the exercises, the unit continues to be committed to good causes and is actively involved in local community-oriented activities.

The exercise will use the facilities and grounds of the Scouting Association on the way to Rincon as a temporary camp location. Furthermore, the unit will train at known locations around the island, where they will be carefully briefed based on the experiences from previous exercises.

The unit commander, Captain Siebe Eeltink, and the planner of the headquarters, Major Arthur Duursma, will be present during this time.

(Source: OLB)