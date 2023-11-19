Cars You Can Count on at 123 Car Rental Bonaire

Discover the island with 123 Car Rental Bonaire’s fleet of new vehicles.
On the beautiful island of Bonaire, a new rental car company named 123 Car Rental Bonaire has emerged with a fleet of brand-new Toyota cars and trucks. Carefully designed to meet your every need while exploring the island in style, the new lineup caters to a variety of preferences. Whether you’re an avid scuba diver or a family with young kids, the comprehensive range of features ensures that you can rent reliable vehicles for the duration of your vacation.
The new fleet of rental vehicles
With a commitment to customer satisfaction, 123 Car Rental Bonaire guarantees a diverse selection of brand-new Toyota vehicles. Select from a range of fuel-efficient vehicles, offering both automatic and manual transmission choices, ensuring a personalized and enjoyable driving experience for your island adventure.
Complimentary services offered and 5-star reviews
By providing excellent services like complimentary vehicle delivery service, your relaxing vacation on the picturesque island of Bonaire will commence immediately upon arrival.
While the company is new to the island, it’s already received quite a few 5-star reviews since its grand opening. The reviews showcase the service level, top-notch vehicles, and, of course, the friendly staff of 123 Car Rental Bonaire.
Choose between two packages
123 Car Rental Bonaire’s mission is to provide you with cars you can count on for a stress-free vacation. That’s why they have tailored two packages to choose from that are aligned with individual preferences and requirements. While their Collision Damage Waiver package is mandatory, with optional add-ons, the 100% Coverage package includes everything you could possibly need, featuring no deposit, zero deductible, and a cancellation policy with 100% flexibility. By choosing the 100% Coverage package for just an additional $10 extra per day, you receive all the benefits you could possibly need. For additional details, visit their website to learn more about the Benefits of the 100% Coverage Package.
Reserve your rental vehicle.
Secure the keys to your hassle-free adventure by reserving your rental vehicle today at 123 Car Rental Bonaire. With easy online booking and no hidden fees, the process is seamless, allowing you to focus on creating unforgettable memories. Whether you’re shore diving or exploring the roads less traveled, 123 Car Rental Bonaire will provide a smooth and enjoyable travel experience. Book now and embark on your Bonaire adventure with confidence.
(Source: Bonaire Insider)