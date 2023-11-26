Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Discover the Hidden Boutique Charm of Casa Mantana Bonaire

by | Nov 26, 2023 | Hotels & Lodging

Boutique Guestroom View

Explore Casa Mantana Bonaire’s Boutique Charm.

Are you in search of the ideal accommodation to celebrate your Christmas holiday? Look no further than Boutique Guesthouse Casa Mantana Bonaire! Located just a few blocks from the Caribbean Sea and a brief stroll to Kralendijk’s bustling boulevard with shops and restaurants, it offers modern and spacious accommodations for the ideal vacation.

Modern rooms with amenities

Choose from three modern studios and two sophisticated boutique rooms, each equipped with amenities to enhance relaxation during your vacation. Enjoy amenities such as comfortable king-size beds, a Nespresso machine, a small fridge, and a supplementary kitchen block in each of the three studios. For your convenience, a rinse tank and lockers are provided to clean and securely store your personal dive or kitesurfing gear.

Mantana Studio Apartment

Private Verandas

Since Bonaire’s inviting warm climate draws outdoor enthusiasts to the island, Casa Mantana Bonaire has crafted exquisite private verandas nestled among stunning tropical plants. These verandas feature comfortable lounge sofas, providing the perfect setting for ultimate relaxation during your vacation.

Mantana Studio Terrace
Whether enjoying a morning cup of Nespresso coffee, unwinding after a long day of diving, or savoring a glass of wine in the evening, these private spaces offer a tranquil retreat.

A Serene Haven: Exclusively for Adults

Embracing an exclusive adults-only 21+ concept enhances the allure of Casa Mantana Bonaire. Whether you’re a solo adventurer or a couple, relish the experience of waking up revitalized after a tranquil night’s rest in one of the thoughtfully designed rooms.

Personal attention and hospitality

Casa Mantana Bonaire focuses on personal attention, hospitality, and good vibes that starts from the moment you arrive on Bonaire. Upon your arrival, hosts Ton & Mariët will welcome you at the airport with cheerful smiles. A brief drive to your casa follows, where you’ll be handed a delightful welcome drink to unwind after your day of travel. Furthermore, Ton & Mariët are eager to help coordinate a rental car, suggest activities, and provide insights into their favorite dive sites and must-visit spots on the island.

Secure your reservation in advance.

Planning a visit to Bonaire during the high season? Reservations at Casa Mantana Bonaire are filling up fast. With only a few spots left for the Christmas holiday, be sure to make your booking sooner rather than later!

check availability at Casa Mantana Bonaire
(Source: Bonaire Insider)
Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
