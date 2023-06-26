Make Your Beach Experience Enjoyable with Joor Beach Supplies

Vacation amenities for the beach.

If you’ve visited Bonaire in the past, you know our beaches aren’t the most comfortable. While there are a few areas of sandy beaches, many sites are rocky with little shade. That’s where Joor Beach Supplies comes in! They are a new company on Bonaire that provides various beach items so your vacation is as comfortable and convenient as possible.

In the past, visitors had to purchase new chairs or coolers and give them away at the end of their vacation. Jorn & Jory, founders of Joor Beach Supplies, experienced this exact issue during their vacation in 2021 on Bonaire. After they moved to Bonaire a year later, they began brainstorming and decided to start their own company. By renting high-quality chairs, umbrellas, coolers, and BBQs, visitors have a more relaxed and comfortable experience.

Renting beach supplies on vacation offers several advantages.

Renting versus buying beach supplies is more cost-effective and convenient. Purchasing items can be expensive, especially if you are only using the items for a short amount of time. It also takes time away from your vacation by searching the stores for the specific items. Instead, you can rent what you need, and Joor Beach Supplies will deliver the items to your accommodation and pick them up at the end of your stay.

Quality matters when choosing beach items. The high-quality beach supplies allow you to select the equipment that suits your needs. Whether you prefer lounging on a comfortable beach chair or relaxing under a large umbrella with a cooler and BBQ, you can rest assured that the items are new, regularly maintained, and received in excellent condition.

Renting beach supplies is more environmentally sustainable. By minimizing products that are discarded after a single vacation, you reduce the environmental impact associated with those items.

Reserve your beach supplies today!

Are you currently planning your next Bonaire vacation? Book your beach supplies in advance today. All products are delivered to your accommodation upon arrival and picked up at the end of your stay. By booking in advance, delivery of your items directly to your accommodation makes it a hassle-free experience with Joor Beach Supplies.

Don’t forget to consider the comfort of bubble watchers in your diving group as well! Oftentimes, they are waiting in the hot sun or on a rocky beach for over an hour. They could use a little comfort on your next vacation.

Overall, renting beach supplies offers convenience, cost savings, variety, and an environmentally friendly approach. It allows you to enjoy your time at the beach effortlessly.

(Source: Bonaire Insider, Joor Beach Supplies)