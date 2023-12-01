Scooters Bonaire Presents a 10% Discount Deal on Rentals

Take advantage of savings with Scooters Bonaire.
Scooters Bonaire is conveniently situated near shops and the cruise ports. With over a decade of experience, you can count on top-quality rentals and service.
Save 10% on Scooters, E-Scooters, Mountain Bikes, and Electric Bikes.
As Bonaire is gearing up for the high season, so is Scooters Bonaire by offering a 10% discount on any scooter, or bike. Simply click on the 10% off discount link.
Explore a diverse range of vehicles, including 1-person scooters, 2-person scooters, e-scooters, mountain bikes, e-mountain bikes, regular bicycles, electric bikes, and electric fat bikes, ensuring you’ll discover the perfect fit for your needs.
Scooters Bonaire’s rental service package offers comprehensive benefits, including coverage for damages (even if it’s your fault), theft insurance, and priority road service. If you’re 16 years or older with a valid driver’s license for a car, you’re eligible to rent a vehicle. European renters with an AM driving license are also welcome!
Do you enjoy off-roading?
The natural beauty of Bonaire presents a breathtaking backdrop for exploring numerous off-roading adventures. Scooters Bonaire tubeless Mountain Bikes and Electric Mountain Bikes are perfectly suited for tackling rugged off-road terrain.
Are you looking to rent for a period longer than three days?
Enjoy complimentary pickup service for rentals of 3 days or longer. Additionally, they provide return transportation for their valued customers at the end of the rental period as well.
Don’t forget to book through the link above for a 10% off discount! Enjoy exploring Bonaire!
(Source: Bonaire Insider)