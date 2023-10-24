Pickup Rental Bonaire Offers Exclusive Deals for November and December

Take Advantage of discounts in the middle of the high season!

High season is just around the corner, so it’s time to reserve your rental vehicle with Pickup Rental Bonaire (also called Pickup Huren Bonaire in Dutch). While you may hear some people say you can book when you arrive on Bonaire, this is definitely not the case during the high season, as there may not be any vehicles left to rent! By renting a reliable, top-notch vehicle in advance, you can guarantee you will be able to explore Bonaire’s beautiful nature. With their superb customer service and reliable, well-maintained vehicles, you won’t have to worry about a thing.

Are you a diver, windsurfer, or a kite surfer? Make sure you rent a truck so you can carry your gear to and from the sites with ease.

High-season discounts

Taking advantage of discounts on a rental truck or car is a savvy move, especially during Bonaire’s busy high season. Pickup Rental Bonaire is offering a discount during November and December, with cars starting at $43 per day and pickup trucks starting at $53 a day. The discounts are valid from November 20th until December 15th. With a wide variety of vehicles, you can find the perfect truck or car that suits your needs.

Do you prefer automatic vehicles? No problem! They have automatic and manual options in order to cater to everyone’s needs and preferences.

Book in advance with Pickup Rental Bonaire for a stress-free vacation.

Their discounted rates allow you to stretch your travel budget further and use the savings to experience a few more exciting activities and taste the delicious cuisine on Bonaire. Make the most of your vacation by booking your vehicle today.

(Source: Pickup Rental Bonaire)