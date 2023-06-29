InfoBonaire Editor-in-Chief Tanya Deen named “Bonaire Friend” by TCB

The Bonaire Friends Program recognizes individuals who make the Bonaire experience possible.

In April 2023, Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) implemented its first Bonaire Friends Program to recognize and celebrate individuals who have made exceptional contributions to tourism on Bonaire.

We are proud to announce that our own Editor-in-Chief, Tanya Deen, has recently been selected as a “Bonaire Friend” for her dedication and commitment to helping Bonaire’s visitors.

Per TCB, “Tanya Deen, from InfoBonaire, has been instrumental in providing reliable information and peace of mind to visitors planning their trips to Bonaire. Her friendly and helpful manner, along with her wealth of knowledge, has simplified the planning process for many visitors, leaving them confident and excited about their visit to Bonaire.”

A sincere thank you to Allen and Marshall from the US who submitted Tanya’s name to the Bonaire Friends Program. As first-time guests to Bonaire, they had many questions about Bonaire. After corresponding with Tanya over several emails, their questions were answered and they knew they had made a “friend for life.”

InfoBonaire is the only English website on Bonaire that provides relevant local news, unique articles of interest and a vast amount of current and up-to-date information about all things Bonaire. Via this important platform, Tanya is able to assist countless Bonaire visitors plan their unique vacations and make them feel welcome on Dushi Bonaire.

Congratulations Tanya on earning this prestigious award!