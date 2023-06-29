Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Local News
    3.  » InfoBonaire Editor-in-Chief Tanya Deen named “Bonaire Friend” by TCB

InfoBonaire Editor-in-Chief Tanya Deen named “Bonaire Friend” by TCB

by | Jun 29, 2023 | Local News

InfoBonaire Editor-in-Chief Tanya Deen named “Bonaire Friend” by Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB)

The Bonaire Friends Program recognizes individuals who make the Bonaire experience possible.

In April 2023, Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) implemented its first Bonaire Friends Program to recognize and celebrate individuals who have made exceptional contributions to tourism on Bonaire.

We are proud to announce that our own Editor-in-Chief, Tanya Deen, has recently been selected as a “Bonaire Friend” for her dedication and commitment to helping Bonaire’s visitors.

Per TCB, “Tanya Deen, from InfoBonaire, has been instrumental in providing reliable information and peace of mind to visitors planning their trips to Bonaire.  Her friendly and helpful manner, along with her wealth of knowledge, has simplified the planning process for many visitors, leaving them confident and excited about their visit to Bonaire.”

A sincere thank you to Allen and Marshall from the US who submitted Tanya’s name to the Bonaire Friends Program.  As first-time guests to Bonaire, they had many questions about Bonaire.  After corresponding with Tanya over several emails, their questions were answered and they knew they had made a “friend for life.”

InfoBonaire is the only English website on Bonaire that provides relevant local news, unique articles of interest and a vast amount of current and up-to-date information about all things Bonaire.  Via this important platform, Tanya is able to assist countless Bonaire visitors plan their unique vacations and make them feel welcome on Dushi Bonaire.

Congratulations Tanya on earning this prestigious award!

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

MoltenWolf Glass
Book your vehicle for your Bonaire vacation with AB Carrental.
Bespoke Journeys
Betta Grasse
The Cadushy Distillery

Related Posts

Hurricane Season 2023 Has Begun

Stay informed during the 2023 season. While Bonaire is situated outside of the Hurricane Belt and is typically spared, it’s not 100% guaranteed. Hurricane season 2023 already has two named storms and it's just the beginning. The season began in June and runs through...

Bonaire Prepares for the Highly Anticipated Second Annual Rum Week

Rum Week is just around the corner! Bonaire, the beautiful Caribbean island renowned for its breathtaking nature and vibrant culture, is thrilled to announce the upcoming second Rum Week and the launch of the latest Limited Edition of Rom Rincon by The Cadushy...

This Weekend is Going to be HOT!

Does it feel hotter than normal lately? Well, it is! Over the past few days, it has been extremely hot outside with moderate wind. Unfortunately, this weekend is expected to become even warmer. Over the next few days, the winds will calm down, increasing the humidity...

Meredith Schnoll has been living on Bonaire since 2014. She enjoys painting, photography, and scuba diving.
error: Sorry, content is protected under copyright.