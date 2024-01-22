Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Indulge in Luxury at SENSES Boutique Hotel & Apartments

by | Jan 22, 2024 | Hotels & Lodging, Specials

SENSES Boutique Hotel & Apartments is offering a 10% discount to InfoBonaire Guests.

SENSES Boutique Hotel & Apartments is more than a stay; it’s a journey of the senses!

Indulge in a stay where sophistication meets convenience, and every detail is crafted to elevate your experience. SENSES Boutique Hotel & Apartments invites you to immerse yourself in a world of refined luxury and local charm to fully “come to your senses” on your next visit to dushi Bonaire.

Why choose SENSES?

The meticulously designed spaces exude modern luxury, offering a haven of comfort and style. From chic vintage-style decor to top-notch amenities, each room and apartment has its own style and is a sanctuary of tasteful indulgence.

Prime location.

Situated in the heart of Kralendijk, SENSES ensures both tranquility and accessibility, with amazing ocean views located just steps away from the boulevard and the ocean! Discover ideal snorkeling spots just steps away from the hotel and enjoy culinary journeys through local flavors at nearby popular restaurants.

Ocean View from SENSES Boutique Hotel & Apartments

Tailored experiences.

Enjoy personalized services that go beyond expectations. The team is dedicated to customizing your stay, ensuring that your individual needs are not just met but surpassed! Whether it’s a restaurant reservation, a massage from the house masseuse Johana, booking a cabana at various locations, a guided tour through the Washington Slagbaai National Park, or a sunset tour on a beautiful catamaran, you name it, and it can be arranged!

Special offer for InfoBonaire guests!

Book now and enjoy an exclusive 10% off your stay! Use code SENSESINFOBONAIRE during your booking.

How to book a reservation.

Ready to embark on a journey of luxury and local delights? Secure your stay at SENSES Boutique Hotel & Apartments by visiting the website or calling/sending a WhatsApp to the
reservations team at +599-701-6066. The team at SENSES hopes to meet you soon!

10% off your stay! Use code: SENSESINFOBONAIRE when Booking.

(Source: SENSES Boutique Hotel & Apartments)

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
