KMar and KPCN Trained as Skippers for the New Patrol Vessel

by | Jul 25, 2023 | Local News

Training for the new patrol vessel on Bonaire

17 participants trained to handle the new patrol vessel.

Employees of the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (KMar) and the Police Corps Caribbean Netherlands (KPCN) have passed skipper training at Bonaire, the so-called Boat Master 3 training. With the diploma obtained, they can work as a skipper on Bonaire on the new patrol vessel scheduled to sail in October.

In the eight-day training, the participants learned in addition to driving the vessel, among other things, how to deal with extinguishing a fire and the general theory. To date, 17 participants have passed this test course.

New patrol vessel

This training was necessary to be able to operate the new vessel which was purchased jointly by the KMar and KPCN. It will be used for border police tasks at sea, surveillance, and the conducting of water surveillance and ship inspections. Also, the services can support the Caribbean Coast Guard in search and rescue or suspicious situations.

Multidisciplinary Maritime Hub

This vessel and the new captains contribute to the Multidisciplinary Maritime Hub (MMHB). The MMHB is a partnership between the KMar, Customs and the Coast Guard that has developed focuses on making and keeping Bonaire safe in the maritime domain.

 

(Source: RCN)

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
