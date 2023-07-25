Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Bonaire’s Library Receives New Automation System

by | Jul 25, 2023 | Local News

Bonaire's Library

Bonaire’s Library offers more digital options.

Recently, Bonaire’s Library was upgraded to a new system. Residents who become members of the library can not only borrow books that are in the library at the Kaya Gramel, but now they can easily borrow ebooks. More than 40,000 titles are available digitally to members of the library as well as 10,000 audio books, a large number of magazines, podcasts and free courses for both work and private life.

The library’s new website, bibliotheekbonaire.com, allows you to view the catalog of the library. On the website, you can search the catalog, as well as reserve or renew books. Children’s books can also be found in the library and on the website.

In addition to the new library automation and the new website, there is also a new app available to library members. In the app store, the app is ‘Library Wise’. The library borrower can also use this app to search, reserve, extend etc.

People who are already members of the library can get a new library card in the library. With the new pass they get access to all facilities of the library.

Not a member of the library?

Bonaire’s Library offers free membership up to 18 years old. For Bonaire residents over 18 years old, it is only $6 per year.

(Source: OLB)

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
