Improved Water Management for Washington Slagbaai National Park

by | Dec 10, 2023 | Local News, Nature

Water management for Bonaire's marine park

EU funding has been secured for water management.

The Green Overseas Program (or GO) finances projects with the aim of strengthening the climate resilience of Europe’s overseas territories. The program has just awarded funds to STINAPA of Bonaire for the development of a water management plan for the Washington Slagbaai National Park.

STINAPA, the Public Entity of Bonaire and GO, will soon hire water management experts to collect information, consult stakeholders, and create a sustainable solution to develop a water management plan for the park. The goal is to describe how erosion and flooding can be reduced, freshwater can be collected and how the runoff to the Bonaire National Marine Park can be minimized. Its water management plan will support STINAPA in protecting the surrounding area’s coral reefs and providing the fresh water needed for the reforestation of the park.

The GO program is managed by Expertise France and financed by the European Union. STINAPA is very grateful to both parties for this opportunity and thanks the International Desk of Bonaire of the OLB for their support during the application for the funds. Various EU and UN programs offer significant opportunities for Bonaire in the field of knowledge development and financial support, both for the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) and for stakeholders within the Bonairean community. 

