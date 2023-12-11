Anthony Angila Wins $10,000 for His Kunuku Life Project

Nine Candidates entered the competition.

Nine candidates left a mark on the event, each contributing to the vibrant atmosphere of the Tourism Innovation Project. These candidates included Anthony Angila, Wijnand de Wolf, Javier Semeleer, Xiomara Frans-Muller, Saeed Lourens, Flavio Maestroni, Manon Meijer, and Sharnise Alexander. The competition was strong, with each presentation full of innovation, passion and creativity.

Top three candidates

After an evaluation, the panel of judges identified three exceptional projects that stood out among the rest. The top three finalists of the Tourism Innovation Shark Tank are:

Jose & Vanessa Martis with their project “Glamping”

Saeed Lourens and his concept “Nature Cooking”

Anthony Angila, with his project “Kunuku Life”

Our appreciation goes out to the panel of judges and our valued partners, whose support played a pivotal role in making this event possible. Miles Mercera (TCB), Paul Coolen (Sapias Holding), Benita Wout (MCB), Maarten van der Scheer (BIA), Veroesjka de Windt (BONHATA), Gunther Flanegin (Harbor Master OLB), and Phar Martha (KVK) were on the panel of judges.

Anthony Angila emerged as the ultimate winner with his project, “Kunuku Life.” Anthony’s vision is to share the beauty and love for the “Kunuku Life” with both visitors and locals, and he also plans to invest in a unique zipline experience at his family’s Kunuku, adding a unique and thrilling attraction to our island.

The Tourism Innovation project has demonstrated its commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration and opportunities in the tourism sector. We congratulate all the participants and look forward to seeing Anthony Angila’s project, “Kunuku Life,” contribute to the ongoing development of our Tourism Industry.

(Source: TCB)