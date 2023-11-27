Holiday Season Stocking Stuffers: Gift Ideas to Fill Your Stockings

Top Picks for Bonaire Stocking Stuffers.
Are you on the hunt for the perfect stocking stuffers or gifts for the Bonaire enthusiast in your life? Look no further! Check out this list of options that will snugly fit into that stocking by the tree.
Shop local with MoltenWolf Glass
MoltenWolf Glass has an extensive collection of holiday-themed items and ornaments, complementing their regular selection of everyday items and jewelry. Whether you prefer dive-themed ornaments or a more traditional look, the collection is diverse and captivating.
During November and December, MoltenWolf Glass is having a Buy 3, Get 1 Free sale, with the free item being the lowest-priced item. The sale includes everything in the store, except items made by other local companies.
The Cadushy Distillery’s Stocking Stuffer Selections
Indulge in the delicious Cadushy liqueurs and spirits! Discover a wide variety of miniature stocking stuffers at Cadushy Distillery just waiting to be nestled into a stocking. If you aim to secure a spot on someone’s nice list, consider gifting a full-size bottle—or perhaps two! These delightful liqueurs and spirits are conveniently available in miniature bottles priced at $15.00 each (excluding the Limited Edition items). For added charm, explore their gift sets and other small items such as tea, tumblers, and shot glasses.
2024 Underwater Bonaire Calendar by Ellen Muller
Ellen’s famous underwater calendars are cherished collectibles, often retained for years. Showcasing her breathtaking photography, the 2024 Underwater Bonaire Calendar makes an ideal stocking stuffer for any enthusiast of underwater wonders. If you are currently on the island, you can stop in at Carib Inn or VIP Diving to grab one of the last ones for sale. If you are not on the island, order yours while you can!
Bloki Tokens for Landsailing Adventures.
Bloki tokens make for an excellent addition to your stocking. Simply place them in and let the loved one look forward to zipping around the landsailing track! Each token can be traded for 30 minutes of landsailing, providing a delightful burst of joy in the form of a wooden disk. For an even more memorable experience, consider booking a private track rental and inviting friends and family for some shared landsailing fun!
Gift cards from InfoBonaire’s recommended companies
InfoBonaire offers a diverse selection of recommended activity providers, such as scuba diving, snorkeling, kayaking, sailing, fishing, sightseeing, photography sessions, and spa & fitness classes. Of course, there are also recommended restaurants for the food enthusiasts. Show your support by purchasing gift cards for friends or family—an anticipation they can look forward to on their upcoming visit to Bonaire.
Indulge yourself and your loved ones with stocking stuffers from Bonaire.
These stocking stuffer ideas aren’t just perfect gifts for the Bonaire enthusiast in your life—they also make fantastic treats for yourself! Don’t forget to support local businesses during your Bonaire vacation.
(Source: Bonaire Insider)