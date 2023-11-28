Experience SUP Yoga on the Calm Waters of Bonaire

Experience SUP Yoga on Bonaire.

Have you ever tried SUP Yoga? Sup Yoga, short for Stand-up Paddleboard Yoga, is a fun and unique experience that combines traditional Yoga with paddleboarding. As you combine these two elements, you are able to experience the meditative aspects on the calm waters of Bonaire.

IRIE Sports & Wellbeing Bonaire teaches a wonderful class at Lac Bay. Ladina, your instructor, loves Yoga and all types of board sports, so it makes sense that she loves teaching SUP Yoga. With years of experience, she can guide you through the class effortlessly.

Benefits of SUP Yoga

SUP Yoga requires participants to engage their core muscles and hone into their balance to maintain stability during the Yoga poses. With the slight movement of the water at Lac Bay, the unstable surface adds an extra layer of challenge to the practice and helps improve balance and core strength overall. If you are wondering what type of paddleboard is used, it is a specialized board that is wide enough for Yoga poses and has a non-slip surface.

Of course, one of the best parts about it is connecting with Bonaire’s nature. The gentle rocking of the board and the sounds of water and birds allows you to take in the relaxing aspects of the surrounding nature as you go through the movements led by Ladina.

SUP Yoga is also fun. Even though it’s a Yoga class, which is usually quiet, there can be some laughter and fun during the class.

Who can participate in SUP Yoga?

Anyone can participate, whether you are experienced or a complete newbie to Yoga. The yoga poses can be modified to accommodate everyone. SUP yoga offers a unique and refreshing way to experience yoga while enjoying Bonaire’s beautiful nature. It’s a practice that combines physical fitness, mental relaxation, and a sense of adventure.

IRIE Sports & Wellbeing Bonaire classes

Not only does Ladina teach SUP Yoga, but she also teaches a variety of other types of Yoga classes on Bonaire, including a class designed for people who participate in windboard sports, a ZOOM class, and TRX class at a local gym. She also is a certified massage therapist who can help you unwind during your vacation on Bonaire.

Be sure to reach out and sign up in advance for your classes or relaxing massage. All weekly classes are updated at the beginning of the week and can be found on InfoBonaire’s weekly schedule as well as IRIE Sports & Wellbeing Bonaire’s facebook page.

(Source: Bonaire Insider)