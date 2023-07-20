Giving Plastic New Life with No Waste Caribbean Vibes

In 2016, he met Charlotte, co-founder of No Waste Caribbean Vibes. As they got to know each other, their ideas began to meld together. Between 2020 and 2021, they collected the needed equipment, acquired a workshop that was graciously donated by a friend, and in July 2022, No Waste Caribbean Vibes was born.

Over the last year, Charlotte and Lucky Luke have continued running their business together with Lucky Luke full time on Bonaire and Charlotte splits her time between Bonaire and The Netherlands.With regular brain storming meetings, they are always coming up with new ways to reuse plastic. They also have two volunteers that help make specific items.

How to purchase their items.

No Waste Caribbean Vibes is often at the Tera Cora Market and every two weeks, Lucky Luke holds a sale at his home. Just contact him on their No Waste Caribbean Vibes Facebook page or browse their catalog on WhatsApp.

Would you like to create your own masterpiece? Sign up for one of their workshops, bring in your own washed plastic, and learn how to make recycled art.

The latest masterpiece.

Are you curious about their newest item? They have a brand-new addition to their growing catalog. Take a look at the video below and see for yourself! Wouldn’t you like to get your hands on one (or four) of these beauties!