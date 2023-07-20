Nominate an Honorary Citizen for Bonaire Day

Bonaire Day is just around the corner.

Do you know someone who you think deserves an Honorary Citizenship from the government? The annual Honorary Citizensihp takes place on Bonaire Day. Bonaire Day is the perfect opportunity to thank people for their contribution to society. This includes personal earnings and achievements of special value to society.

Conditions for a Honorary Citizen

The honorary citizenship is awarded as the highest token of appreciation, to natural persons who are located in relation to the island of Bonaire at very exceptional, pioneering and long-term meritorious manner made;

The personal, exceptional achievements, efforts of very exceptional nature or performance based on special talents, have a actual influence on the well-being, prosperity or reputation of the island of Bonaire and extend to administrative, social, sporting, cultural, charitable, economic or scientific level;

Honorary citizenship can be granted to residents, former residents or non-residents. Residents of Bonaire provided they comply with the provisions included in the aforementioned provisions.

How do I nominate someone as an Honorary citizen?

Would you like to nominate someone for honorary citizenship? Then fill in the proposal form. The form can be completed via https://bonairegov.com/voorstel-ereburger. The completed proposal form must be submitted via the website no later than August 1, 2023.

On the proposal form, fill in the special merits (or the special achievement) of the person involved, including the duration of these earnings. If you are unable to fill in the form digitally, you can direct your nomination to the SKAL department for the attention of Rina Saragoza, Kaya Kachi Craane # 34., and deliver to the desk of the SKAL department. Your nomination will be treated confidentially by the department.

More information about nominating an honorary citizen can be obtained from Seferina Saragoza at +599-715-5323, email: seferina.saragoza@bonairegov.com.

(Source: OLB)