Fire Department Receives Dog Resuscitation Training

Why resuscitate dogs?

Norbert says: “In the Caribbean Netherlands, there are many dogs. In a (house) fire, there is, therefore, a good chance that there are also animals in the house. Especially dogs. They often hide when there is a fire. To people, a pet can be like a member of the family, so they want to do everything possible to save the animal. The Fire Department can play an important role and can resuscitate these animals if necessary.”

The Fire Department is there for humans and animals.

One of the main tasks of the Fire Department is to limit and combat danger to people and animals during accidents. If there is a fire involving an animal, or if an animal is in distress, you can contact the Fire Department through the emergency hotline 911.

(Source: RCN)