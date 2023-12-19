Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Fire Department Receives Dog Resuscitation Training

by | Dec 19, 2023 | Local News

Bonaire's Fire Department receives training in canine resuscitation.

The Fire Department received ‘dog resuscitation’ introductory training.

The Fire Department is there for humans and animals. In the event of a fire, not only the residents but also a dog may have inhaled too much smoke. If necessary, the Fire Department has the ability to try and resuscitate the dog. The Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department (BKCN) – Bonaire branch – received a special introductory training class from trainer Norbert Tadema Damman of DogPartner Bonaire.

Why resuscitate dogs?

Norbert says: “In the Caribbean Netherlands, there are many dogs. In a (house) fire, there is, therefore, a good chance that there are also animals in the house. Especially dogs. They often hide when there is a fire. To people, a pet can be like a member of the family, so they want to do everything possible to save the animal. The Fire Department can play an important role and can resuscitate these animals if necessary.”

The Fire Department is there for humans and animals.

One of the main tasks of the Fire Department is to limit and combat danger to people and animals during accidents. If there is a fire involving an animal, or if an animal is in distress, you can contact the Fire Department through the emergency hotline 911.

 

(Source: RCN)

