A Fresh Approach with Bonaire Real Estate Group

by | Dec 18, 2023 | Real Estate

Bonaire Real Estate Group team

Bonaire Real Estate Group

Bonaire Real Estate Group is ready to help you navigate the buying and selling process on Bonaire. What started as the founder, Stacy Olson’s, solo endeavor to improve the overall real estate experience on Bonaire for everyone (local and expats alike), has evolved into a quality team of agents who share the same vision, mission and values and deliver exceptional results. This fresh approach may be experienced directly when you interact with this multi-cultural team. The agents are known for their integrity, enthusiasm, and a proactive, yet collaborative style!

Free Resources for Everyone Near and Far

To be the most trusted and most approachable real estate company in Bonaire, they have made it easy for everyone to access information or to ask questions in the way that is most suited to their communication style. This is accomplished in a variety of ways:

  • Free Seller’s Guide or Buyer’s Guide: You will find the comprehensive Seller’s Guide on their website as a helpful starting point. If you are in the market for buying a property on Bonaire, reach out and request their Buyer’s Guide through email. Whether you are planning to sell a property or you are starting the buying process as a local or international purchaser, these guides are designed to provide a detailed overview so you know exactly what to expect before scheduling a personal meeting with their agents.
  • Accessible Communication Options: The company believes that the customer should be able to connect in the way that they prefer. So, Bonaire Real Estate Group warmly welcomes you to connect with them by WhatsApp: +599-700-6677, Bonaire Real Estate Group Facebook Page via Messenger, or by email: info@bonairerealestategroup.com.

Transparent Online Reviews

All reviews are available on their website, and also in the signature line of every email communication. Full transparency is just another key element to being the most trusted name in Real Estate on Bonaire. As you read their reviews, you will see a consistent theme: quality communication, quick results, proactive, trustworthy, and negotiation expertise. There are currently over 70 reviews, represented in a variety of languages.

 

About the Agents

Stacy Olson, founder of the Bonaire Real Estate Group

After a successful career as a licensed real estate broker in Colorado, she had a life-altering transformation in 2018, deciding to retire on the “hidden gem” of Bonaire with her husband Eric. Her primary focus shifted towards what truly mattered: cultivating meaningful relationships. Initially, she had no intentions of continuing her real estate career in retirement. However, after a few personal real estate transactions on the island, she recognized an opportunity to introduce a fresh approach to the real estate market for the benefit of everyone.

Rosalie Verhoef

With over two decades of entrepreneurial experience, Rosalie expertly blends her fashion and hospitality backgrounds to offer a unique approach to her real estate clients that is collaborative and full of creative solutions. Dedicated to ensuring a smooth and enjoyable real estate journey, she expertly guides clients with an educational approach that also offers an extra special personal touch. Whether buying, selling, or investing, you can count on Rosalie to deliver exceptional results as your proactive, and trustworthy real estate partner in beautiful Bonaire. Rosalie is proficient in three languages: Dutch, German, and English.

Rosalie Verhoef

Ravaika Thodé

With an MBA background and an entrepreneurial spirit, Ravaika is fully dedicated to making a life-changing impact. She holds a strong conviction in the power of property ownership to enhance prosperity, which ignited her real estate career. Her mission is to assist others in achieving their property goals, whether it’s buying, selling, or investing. Her journey is fueled by the desire to positively influence lives and create lasting change through real estate. Ravaika is proficient in four languages: Papiamentu, English, Dutch, and Spanish.

Rosalie Verhoef

Robert Vaid

With over ten years of experience in the competative Canadian Real Estate market and a remarkable 35-year record of delivering exceptional customer service, Robert is committed to fulfilling your Bonaire real estate requirements. Whether you’re buying, selling, securing financing, or need reliable contractors, he places your goals as his main focus. He ensures a smooth real estate journey tailored to your preferences. Robert is proficient in three languages: French, Punjabi, and English.

Robert Vaid

Reach out to Bonaire Real Estate Group for your buying and selling needs.

Whether you are on Bonaire or abroad, the team of qualified agents are ready to meet with you in person or via a video platform at your convenience. Are you ready to contact the Bonaire Real Estate Group? Contact them today!

 

(Source: Bonaire Real Estate Group)

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
