Excessive Heat Pushes Energy Supply to Unprecedented Levels

Excessive heat over the last few days is pushing demand to unprecedented levels and putting the energy supply under pressure.

As we enter the hottest season of the year, hurricane activity is increasing and the wake of several recent hurricanes leads to very low wind speeds on the island, reducing the amount of energy that can be produced by the wind turbines. Coupled with peak demand for air conditioning, the energy supply situation on Bonaire has become uniquely challenging.

Water -en Energie Bedrijf Bonaire (WEB) and ContourGlobal Bonaire (CGB) are working hard to guarantee the continuity of the energy supply for the island during this period of unprecedented demand. While the organizations do not expect supply to be curtailed, in the worst-case scenario, some areas could be temporarily disconnected if the demand exceeds the generation capacity. The disconnection will be according to a predefined schedule and sequence.

Reduce energy consumption

We ask that everyone consider their energy usage and where possible reduce energy consumption as much as possible during this time;

Turning off lights and unplug electronics when not in use

Check if your light bulbs are energy efficient, if not change them to more energy efficient bulbs/LED

Adjust thermostat settings to reduce cooling cost by ensuring that the inside temperature (23 ̊C) is not more than 10-degree difference to the outside temperature (33 ̊C). Setting your air conditioner at a lower temperature will also result in a higher electricity bill.

By doing so you can help maintain the energy supply to all customers and lower your energy bill at the end of the month.

CGB’s role on Bonaire

CGB continues to invest in renewable and conventional energy production and since 2019 has invested $41 million and added 15 MW of electricity production including a 6 MW solar field and a total of 14 MW/ 14 MWh battery storage system.

To meet the rising electricity demand on the fast-growing island of Bonaire, CGB is accelerating new investments for year-end 2023 to add an additional 4 MW of thermal generation.

CGB is also planning in 2024 to accelerate the redevelopment of the Morotin wind farm to add substantially more capacity and to add additional 6 MW firm capacity.

(Source: WEB and CGB)