Bonaire’s Airport Receives an Ambulift for Disabled Passengers

Bonaire’s Airport finally has a new ambulift.

The new ambulift for Bonaire International Airport (BIA) is now officially in use after a test period used to optimally board and disembark passengers with walking difficulties. With this new device, the airport, the airlines, and the handling companies can once again offer service for this group of passengers. The vehicle is usable for all medium and large airplanes.

BIA has taken the initiative to purchase the ambulift. The ambulift was ordered in 2022 but was delivered to Bonaire only recently due to long delivery times at the supplier. After extensive training for BIA and handling companies personnel in using and maintaining the lift and installing technical equipment, the lift is now in use. The elevator is owned by BIA and used by the employees of the handling companies.

Airport Duty Manager Gregorio Matthew: “We are extremely happy with the arrival of the new ambulift that can now offer optimal service to passengers, together with the handlers, who are unable to board and disembark independently. In addition, the handlers have also been helped because their working conditions improve through the use of the lift.”

Plan in advance to use the ambulift.

In order to use the ambulift, the passenger should contact the airline ahead of time, usually a minimal of 48 hours prior to departure, to request assistance. The airline coordinates the service request with their handling agent on Bonaire. With the new ambulift, accessibility to and from the island has improved.

(Source: BIA)