Enhancing Local and Visitor Experiences with Bonaire Signage Project

Bonaire Signage Project provides valuable information.

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) just launched the Bonaire Signage Project, a groundbreaking initiative in partnership with Fundashon Históriko Kultural Boneriano (FuHiKuBo) and Openbare Lichaam Bonaire (OLB). This collaboration marks a significant step towards enriching the experience of locals and visitors by providing valuable insights into its history and cultural heritage.

The primary objective of the Bonaire Signage Project is to expand the benefits of tourism development by educating the community and providing visitors with accurate information about Bonaire’s tangible and intangible heritage and history through a comprehensive signage program.

The sign’s title, “What’s in Our Nature,” has a unique meaning, capturing the island’s authentic charm and core attributes. It’s an invitation to explore the island’s natural treasures, immerse oneself in its lively cultural legacy, and experience the genuine hospitality that characterizes Bonaire as a one-of-a-kind and attractive destination. It encourages visitors to discover not just the island’s physical beauty but also the deeply rooted values and traditions that make Bonaire unique.