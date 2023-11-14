Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Enhancing Local and Visitor Experiences with Bonaire Signage Project

by | Nov 14, 2023 | History, Local News

Bonaire Signage Project

Bonaire Signage Project provides valuable information.

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) just launched the Bonaire Signage Project, a groundbreaking initiative in partnership with Fundashon Históriko Kultural Boneriano (FuHiKuBo) and Openbare Lichaam Bonaire (OLB). This collaboration marks a significant step towards enriching the experience of locals and visitors by providing valuable insights into its history and cultural heritage.

The primary objective of the Bonaire Signage Project is to expand the benefits of tourism development by educating the community and providing visitors with accurate information about Bonaire’s tangible and intangible heritage and history through a comprehensive signage program.

The sign’s title, “What’s in Our Nature,” has a unique meaning, capturing the island’s authentic charm and core attributes. It’s an invitation to explore the island’s natural treasures, immerse oneself in its lively cultural legacy, and experience the genuine hospitality that characterizes Bonaire as a one-of-a-kind and attractive destination. It encourages visitors to discover not just the island’s physical beauty but also the deeply rooted values and traditions that make Bonaire unique.

New signage in 26 various areas.

FuHiKuBo plays a pivotal role in this ambitious partnership by contributing invaluable material from their extensive collections and archives. With their expertise, FuHiKuBo assisted in selecting the locations, the valuable stories of these locations, and old images of these sights. In the project’s first phase, 26 signs will be placed around the island over the next few weeks, shedding light on various historical sites, popular tourist attractions, and cultural highlights around the island. In the second phase, various other areas will also receive signs.

26 signs around the island

“As we embark on this exciting journey with the Bonaire Signage Program, we are reminded that our island’s true beauty lies not only in its natural wonders but in the rich tapestry of our culture and history. “What’s in Our Nature” is not just a sign but an open invitation to explore the heart and soul of Bonaire. We believe that by sharing our stories, we create connections that endure. Together, let us celebrate the essence of Bonaire and the warmth of its people,” said Miles Mercera, CEO of TCB.

TCB is committed to enhancing the overall quality of the island’s tourism offerings. The Bonaire Signage Project is a remarkable addition to the island’s tourism landscape. It provides a deeper understanding of its heritage and history while warmly welcoming all who visit this beautiful destination.

(Source: TCB)

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
