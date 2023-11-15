Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Sanikolas and His Helpers Arrive on Bonaire This Saturday!

by | Nov 15, 2023 | Events

Sanikolas arriving on Bonaire

Sanikolas and his Helpers are on their way!

Every year, Sanikolas (known as St. Nicholas in English and Sinterklaas in Dutch), makes a grand entrance on Bonaire at the port of Kralendijk, arriving by boat. The shoreline is filled with locals, visitors, and children, eagerly anticipating his arrival. According to the legend, he arrives on Bonaire after a long journey from Spain!

Once the boat is safely docked, Sanikolas and his helpers, known as Zwarte Piets, make a lively entrance. With 50 Zwarte Piets, it is quite a spectacular show!  The Zwarte Piets are skilled entertainers, showcasing acrobatics, dancing, and interacting with the audience. It’s truly a remarkable spectacle to witness!

When can you see his arrival?

This year, those looking forward to witnessing the arrival of Sanikolas and his helpers should gather in Wilhelmina Park on Saturday, November 18th at 8 AM. Following his arrival by boat, the celebrations will carry on until noon, featuring a range of activities for the kids and live music. The activities are designed to ensure that everyone feels the holiday spirit and is in high spirits.

Soon afterward, Sanikolas and his Zwarte Piets will make an appearance around Bonaire, visiting children of various ages until December 5th. According to the legend, on the night of December 5th, he will visit every home to determine who’s been naughty or nice, and he’ll leave gifts in your shoes!

If you are on Bonaire, make sure you come out and see his grand arrival!

 

(Source: Bonaire Insider)

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
