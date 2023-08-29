Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Capture Bonaire Photo Contest 2023

Aug 29, 2023

A Symphony of Untold Stories to Encourage Community Engagement in Showcasing the Island’s Hidden Treasures.

A new contest hacalled ‘Capture Bonaire Photo Contest 2023’ has been launched. The primary objective of this competition is to shed light on our efforts to preserve the island’s hidden gems, foster a spirit of discovery, and seek new adventures. The resonance of the theme, ‘A Symphony of Untold Stories’, encapsulates the symbiotic relationship between Bonaire’s beauty and the hearts that treasure it. It also emphasizes the fact that the island has so much to discover and more stories to unveil. This contest encourages participants to rediscover across Bonaire, go to lesser-known locations, and capture these moments in time.

Participants can take pictures of Bonaire, Klein Bonaire, and its Marne Park. Each unique photograph is envisioned to spark curiosity and inspire visits to the locations. The contest is open to individuals aged 18 and above, with either a camera or a smartphone. It is for all who share an affection for Bonaire. This call to action extends to the local Bonaire community and warmly invites our visitors to join the pursuit.

About the contest

The ‘Capture Bonaire Photo Contest 2023’ will run for four weeks, from August 28th until September 24th. The top three winners will be selected and announced on September 26th, 2023 from all eligible entries on the website www.bonaireisland.com/photo-contest/. We also encourage all participants to share their image on social media and tag @bonaireisland and use the following hashtags: #CaptureBonaire2023 #ItsInOurNature.

The contestants can win the following prizes:

  • 1st prize: 2-night stay for two in the brand-new room at Captain Don’s Habitat
  • 2nd prize: Spend the day on the sea in the new boat of Fun Trips Bonaire
  • 3rd prize: Indulge in our culinary scene at the new restaurant Zara’s Refined Dining Bonaire

With this contest, TCB offers both the local community and its visitors a fun and creative way to experience Bonaire. Additionally, highlighting and introducing new experiences on the island. For more information and guidelines to participate, please visit the website.

(Source: TCB)

