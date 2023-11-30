Bonaire Wins 10 Awards in Scuba Diving Magazine’s 2024 Reader’s Choice

Bonaire received four number-one spots in the 2024 Reader’s Choice Awards.

It’s that exciting time of the year once more! Year after year, Bonaire has been featured in Scuba Diving Magazine’s Reader’s Choice Awards. The results have just been announced for the 2024 Reader’s Choice Awards and have been listed in the magazine’s November 2023 issue, recognizing the island of Bonaire for outstanding scuba diving conditions. Bonaire has triumphed in an impressive 10 categories, solidifying its reputation as a premier destination for scuba diving enthusiasts.

31st consecutive year for the Best Shore Diving!

For years, Bonaire’s reputation as a diver’s paradise has dominated the scuba diving scene, and this year is no exception! Bonaire has secured 10 different awards in the 2024 Reader’s Choice Awards, including four number-one ratings among various categories. For the 31st consecutive year, Bonaire has maintained its reign as the number one Shore Diving Destination in the Caribbean and Atlantic region.

Not only did Bonaire receive first place in three additional categories: Best Beginner Diving, Best Underwater Photography, and Best Snorkeling, but Bonaire also won second place in the categories for Best Macro Life and Best Health of the Marine Environment. Furthermore, the island came in third place for the Best Overall Destination and for the Best Advanced Diving.

The destination also received Reader’s Choice rankings in the Best Value and the Best Wall Diving categories. The 2024 results are published yearly on www.scubadiving.com and in the November 2023 issues of the magazine.