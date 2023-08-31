Let Bespoke Journeys Plan Your Stress-Free Bonaire Vacation

Bespoke Journeys, a local dive travel company is ready to plan your vacation.
More people than ever are coming to Bonaire to enjoy the fantastic diving on this small Dutch Caribbean Island. You’ll find spectacular diving opportunities for all levels from beginner to advanced divers. Bonaire enjoys warm waters, excellent visibility, and a strategic location outside the hurricane belt creating a year-round diving destination. If you have been diving in Bonaire before, you know this all to be true. If you haven’t been yet, what are you waiting for? Bespoke Journeys regularly books trips for divers returning to Bonaire and an increasing number of new visitors looking to either learn to dive or further their diving skills.
Booking a trip to Bonaire doesn’t have to be difficult or stressful at all. Using a local dive travel company such as Bespoke Journeys is the best way to get expert travel and dive advice. They can arrange all your dive travel requirements including flights, accommodation, dive packages, transport, and activities. They can even help you with restaurant recommendations, plus give you information about the island to make your stay easier. Once your trip is booked, you can sit back and count down the days to your Bonaire dive adventure.
What do people want to know when they are looking to book a dive trip to Bonaire?
New visitors to Bonaire are curious about the diving on Bonaire. After all, that’s often the reason why they want to visit Bonaire. Here are some answers to commonly asked questions.
What’s the diving like?
One word can sum up the diving “amazing,” and that’s not just a biased opinion. There’s an abundance of marine life enjoying the healthy reef systems thriving in the Bonaire National Marine Park. You can see some of the underwater life they have encountered in their Bonaire Diving Gallery.
What are the best dive sites?
Bespoke Journeys is always happy to share their favorite dive sites with clients, but know there are so many great dive sites on Bonaire that you will not get the same answer from someone else. Here are a few of the recommended sites for visitors:
- Salt Pier
- Alice in Wonderland
- Invisibles
- Something Special
- Bari Reef
- Karparta
- Red Slave
- Oil Slick Leap
- White Slave
- Hilma Hooker wreck dive
Should I book boat diving and shore diving?
A combination of shore and boat diving is recommended so you can experience all the diving opportunities available. If you want to save a few dollars, then stick to shore diving as it is very cost-effective, and Bonaire is the shore diving capital of the Caribbean.
Common logistical questions asked about visiting Bonaire.
After dive questions are answered, there are logistical considerations. Here are answers to the most commonly asked questions about staying on Bonaire.
How do I get to Bonaire?
Flights to Bonaire are regular, especially in peak season. However, this is not the case in the off-peak season. From December to January, flights are almost daily, but for the remainder of the year, it is not a daily service. The direct flights to Bonaire are through Houston, Miami, Newark and Atlanta. If you don’t live in these areas, you’ll need connecting flights through these cities.
Do I need a vehicle to get around the island?
If you plan to shore dive, you will need a rental pickup. This is how you drive yourself between dive sites and have total independence each day. You can get out of bed when you want, and start and finish diving at your leisure. You can also drive yourself to local restaurants and experience some of the best food in the Caribbean.
Where are the best places to stay on Bonaire?
That depends on the style, cost and availability of the accommodation you are after. Bespoke Journeys can help you find a variety of options ranging from apartments, hotels and villas. Each property offers guests different facilities, such as dive shops, dive schools, and restaurants. They match clients’ needs and budgets to the properties.
Where are the best restaurants?
Bonaire has been recognized as a Culinary Capital by The World Food Travel Association (WFTA). Bonaire is only the second destination to be a Culinary Capital. You can confidently expect to dine on delicious food. There are dining options ranging from great food trucks to award-winning restaurants. Make sure you get a reservation so you can dine where and when you prefer. It’s often hard to get a seat in the popular restaurants.
Helpful restaurant information can be found on InfoBonaire’s Restaurant page.
What can you book for people looking to come to Bonaire to dive?
Your entire trip including flights, accommodation, transport, dive packages and activities. Bespoke Journeys is your one-stop Bonaire travel agent.
Does it cost anything extra for you to book our Bonaire dive trip?
No, there are no booking fees.
Do you have any tips for people looking to dive in Bonaire?
The number one tip is – do not leave your Bonaire booking to the last minute. Your options for flights, accommodation and transport will be limited and possibly very expensive if you leave it to the last minute. Bonaire is a small island and visitor numbers are increasing. If you want the best travel options, then book early.
The busy season is from December to June. If you want to visit during this time, booking 6 to 9 months in advance is recommended. This will give you more accommodation choices. To secure your booking, flights must be paid in full within 24 hours. Accommodation and transport require small deposits to hold bookings with the remainder due 30 days before arrival.
What sets Bespoke Journeys apart from other companies booking Bonaire dive trips?
Bespoke Journeys is the only on-island Bonaire dive travel specialists. The travel specialists are living on Bonaire and are diving frequently. Best of all if you have any issues while you’re here on Bonaire, they are just a phone call away.
How do I get in touch with Bespoke Journeys?
Reach out to them and discuss your Bonaire dive plans. Not everyone is after the same Bonaire experience and there are many dive options. They want to ensure you’re getting the best fit for your dive travel needs.
