WestJet announces its 2024/2025 Winter Season

WestJet’s second winter season on Bonaire

Recently, WestJet announced the launch of a second season from Toronto to Bonaire following the success of the inaugural season that started in December 2023.

Starting December 10, 2024, WestJet will resume the winter season schedule with flights to Bonaire on Tuesday, departing Toronto at 10:10 AM, arriving on Bonaire at 4:30 PM, and departing Bonaire on Wednesday at 09:00 AM and arriving in Toronto at 1:29 PM. The season will run until April 30, 2025.

Miles Mercera, CEO of TCB, said: “We are excited about continuing our successful partnership with WestJet for another season of flights. This partnership provides convenient connectivity for Canadian visitors to Bonaire, and we eagerly anticipate another successful season ahead.”

“It’s great to welcome WestJet back to Flamingo Airport this upcoming winter season, bon bini! This follow-up proves the route’s success and indicates robust demand from Toronto to Bonaire. The weekly route will start a little earlier, and this early announcement gives everyone enough time to book tickets. The route has increased Bonaire’s popularity in Canada, and we are very happy to welcome these visitors back to the island,” said Maarten van der Scheer, CEO of BIA.

“We are delighted to welcome our visitors from Canada and share with them the unique experience of Bonaire. We are looking forward to continuing to work with WestJet on mutually beneficial and continual cooperation to receive our Canadian friends year-round,” said Commissioner Clark Abraham.

Veroesjka de Windt, CEO of BONHATA, said: “We are very pleased with the continuation and expansion of the partnership with WestJet. This extension enhances our seasonal offerings and marks a step closer to future opportunities to welcome visitors from Canada throughout the year. We look forward to welcoming both repeat and new visitors who wish to discover the unique charm and warm hospitality that Bonaire has to offer. This partnership is a testament to the collaboration with our island partners and our commitment to making Bonaire accessible and appealing to a wider audience, ensuring a memorable experience for every traveler.”