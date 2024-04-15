Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Air Travel
    3.  » WestJet announces its 2024/2025 Winter Season

WestJet announces its 2024/2025 Winter Season

by | Apr 15, 2024 | Air Travel

Westjet airline adds Bonaire flights to its list of destinations

WestJet’s second winter season on Bonaire

Recently, WestJet announced the launch of a second season from Toronto to Bonaire following the success of the inaugural season that started in December 2023.

Starting December 10, 2024, WestJet will resume the winter season schedule with flights to Bonaire on Tuesday, departing Toronto at 10:10 AM, arriving on Bonaire at 4:30 PM, and departing Bonaire on Wednesday at 09:00 AM and arriving in Toronto at 1:29 PM. The season will run until April 30, 2025.

Miles Mercera, CEO of TCB, said: “We are excited about continuing our successful partnership with WestJet for another season of flights. This partnership provides convenient connectivity for Canadian visitors to Bonaire, and we eagerly anticipate another successful season ahead.”

“It’s great to welcome WestJet back to Flamingo Airport this upcoming winter season, bon bini! This follow-up proves the route’s success and indicates robust demand from Toronto to Bonaire. The weekly route will start a little earlier, and this early announcement gives everyone enough time to book tickets. The route has increased Bonaire’s popularity in Canada, and we are very happy to welcome these visitors back to the island,” said Maarten van der Scheer, CEO of BIA.

“We are delighted to welcome our visitors from Canada and share with them the unique experience of Bonaire. We are looking forward to continuing to work with WestJet on mutually beneficial and continual cooperation to receive our Canadian friends year-round,” said Commissioner Clark Abraham.

Veroesjka de Windt, CEO of BONHATA, said: “We are very pleased with the continuation and expansion of the partnership with WestJet. This extension enhances our seasonal offerings and marks a step closer to future opportunities to welcome visitors from Canada throughout the year. We look forward to welcoming both repeat and new visitors who wish to discover the unique charm and warm hospitality that Bonaire has to offer. This partnership is a testament to the collaboration with our island partners and our commitment to making Bonaire accessible and appealing to a wider audience, ensuring a memorable experience for every traveler.”

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

Bonaire Real Estate Group
The Cadushy Distillery
MoltenWolf Glass
Senses Boutique Hotel & Apartments Bonaire
Bespoke Journeys
Betta Grasse

Related Posts

American Airlines Introduces a Fifth Weekly MIA-BON Flight

American Airlines adds extra flights for the 2024/2025 winter season. Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is delighted to announce an expansion of its flight schedule from Miami with American Airlines (AA). The upcoming summer flight schedule includes the introduction...

Bonaire Aims for Future Direct Flights to Colombia

Adding direct flights to Columbia may happen in the future. TCB, in collaboration with Special Envoy for the BES-island, Edison Rijna, Special Envoy (Gezant), Holland House, Dutch Kingdom Embassy, BONHATA and Bonaire International Airport (BIA) recently partnered up...

Flights Over Bonaire for Aerial Photos and Altitude Measurements

Flights begin today for aerial photos and altitude measurements. Today, January 20th, flights over Bonaire will begin with the aim of taking high-quality aerial photos of the island and altitude measurements. The aircraft with registration PH-SLE will fly through...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
error: Sorry, content is protected under copyright.