Renovations for the Former Prison Site in Kralendijk

Renovation for the former prison site begin soon.

In the coming months, the Public Body Bonaire (OLB) will start renovating the former prison site called Brion square. If you are unfamiliar with the area, it is currently the dirt lot next to post office of FXDC Post. Since the relocation of the prison, the dirt lot is where many people park on a daily basis since parking is limited in town.

The Government’s vision.

Deputy Hennyson Thielman, Deputy James Kroon, and Deputy Jolinda Craane strive to improve various recreational areas on the island. These initiatives are based on the Center’s Vision. The deputies emphasize that it is important that people of all ages can fully enjoy the island. The center of Kralendijk forms the heart of Bonaire, because of its historical value and the attraction for the population and visitors.

The square of the former Brion barracks is being developed in such a way that you can still park your car behind it. It will be a central square with a stage for possible performances, a play area for children, and plenty of seating. It will be a beautiful square for young and old to enjoy together. An attractive square will be created with greenery, shade, and seats.

The first phase of the project

The first phase of renovations for the former prison site will start soon. These are mainly preparatory activities such as checking and renovating the water pipes, checking the sewerage, and preparing electricity and other facilities. The construction site will be cleaned and fencing installed.

Parking at the former prison site.

While it is wonderful to see the dirt lot turned into something more beautiful, I’m sure many people hope that enough parking spaces have been planned into the government’s vision.

(Source: Bonaire Insider, OLB)