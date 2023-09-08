Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Bonaire Sends Flamingos on International Tour to Give Away Free Trips

by | Sep 8, 2023 | Local News, Tourism Announcements

Win a trip to Bonaire!

The Tourism Corporation of Bonaire is sending a 120-member flamboyance of yard flamingos on an international adventure as part of its In Our Nature tourism campaign. The flamboyance will make their way to Toronto on September 16, 2023, and end in Miami at the end of the month.

People in these cities can find the flamboyance by visiting www.flashflamboyance.com. Each pop-up event will offer photo opportunities, free prizes, information about the island destination, and the chance to win a free trip for two to Bonaire. One trip will be awarded for each of the cities. Only those who find the flamboyance and attend in person will be eligible to enter to win a free trip to Bonaire.

“We hope that attendees of our flash flamingo flamboyance enjoy a small taste of our island paradise and are inspired to see our magnificent flamingos in their natural habitat,” said CEO of Bonaire’s Tourism Corporation Miles Mercera. “We look forward to warmly saying ‘Bon Bini!’ to the three lucky winners who will win a free trip and discover all that Bonaire has to offer.”

(Source: TCB)

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
