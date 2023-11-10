Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Events
    3.  » Bario Festival in Rincon on Saturday, November 11th

Bario Festival in Rincon on Saturday, November 11th

by | Nov 10, 2023 | Events, Local News, Music & Performances

Bario Festival on Bonaire

The third Bario Festival of 2023 is in Rincon this Saturday

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) and Surround Vibe are organizing the third Bario Festival that will take place in Rincon. Last weekend, it was canceled due to weather conditions, but the event will continue next Saturday, November 11, 2023, in a great atmosphere from noon until 11 PM.

What to expect

The program is packed with music and stands selling local dishes. The music groups Grupo Eso, Foyan Boys, Sabor Tropikal, and a DJ are present to provide musical entertainment this afternoon and evening. To give the Bario Festival a special touch, a mini-tournament will be organized on the Luciano ‘Boy’ Frans sports field, better known as the Johan Cruijff Court, with neighborhood teams and much more. The event takes place on the grounds of the IKC Rincon. Entrance is completely free.

TCB and Surround Vibe invite all residents of Bonaire and also our visitors to join us for a pleasant afternoon and evening on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at the third edition of the Bario Festival that will take place in Rincon.

(Source: TCB)

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

MoltenWolf Glass
Bespoke Journeys
Betta Grasse
Bonaire Real Estate Group
The Cadushy Distillery

Related Posts

The 2023 Special Olympics Kingdom Games was a success!

Various competitions yielded many winners during the Special Olympics Kingdom Games. This past weekend, Bonaire became a champion in bocce (bolas) long jump and ball throwing at the Special Olympics Kingdom Games!  While the weather posed some challenges, the event...

Travel + Leisure World’s Best Voting

Travel + Leisure World’s Best voting is now open! You may recall an article published in August about Bonaire ranking #18 in the Travel + Leisure World's Best Caribbean Island competition for 2023. Now, it's time to vote for the 2024 competition! Do you think Bonaire...

Power Outage Due to Reduced Production Capacity

Reduced production capacity caused yesterday's power outage. Yesterday afternoon on Bonaire, there was a power outage in quite a few neighborhoods around the island. This was due to scarcity of production capacity at the power production facility at Karpata. Due to...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
error: Sorry, content is protected under copyright.