Bario Festival in Rincon on Saturday, November 11th

The third Bario Festival of 2023 is in Rincon this Saturday

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) and Surround Vibe are organizing the third Bario Festival that will take place in Rincon. Last weekend, it was canceled due to weather conditions, but the event will continue next Saturday, November 11, 2023, in a great atmosphere from noon until 11 PM.

What to expect

The program is packed with music and stands selling local dishes. The music groups Grupo Eso, Foyan Boys, Sabor Tropikal, and a DJ are present to provide musical entertainment this afternoon and evening. To give the Bario Festival a special touch, a mini-tournament will be organized on the Luciano ‘Boy’ Frans sports field, better known as the Johan Cruijff Court, with neighborhood teams and much more. The event takes place on the grounds of the IKC Rincon. Entrance is completely free.

TCB and Surround Vibe invite all residents of Bonaire and also our visitors to join us for a pleasant afternoon and evening on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at the third edition of the Bario Festival that will take place in Rincon.

(Source: TCB)