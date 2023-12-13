Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Local News
    3.  » New Climate Impact Atlas: Climate Effects in the Caribbean Netherlands

New Climate Impact Atlas: Climate Effects in the Caribbean Netherlands

by | Dec 13, 2023 | Local News, Nature

Climate Effect Atlas

Caribbean Netherlands Climate Impact Atlas unveils comprehensive insights into climate effects.

Recently. an important milestone took place in the fight against climate change in the Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba). CAS Foundation (Climate Adaptation Services) is proud to announce the launch of the Caribbean Netherlands Climate Impact Atlas, a crucial tool for understanding the effects of climate change on these islands.

The Caribbean Netherlands Climate Impact Atlas presents the available knowledge on the consequences of climate change for the Caribbean Netherlands in an accessible manner. This atlas is of value to a wide audience, ranging from governments to communities.

QR code to Cadushy Distillery Voting page

Did you vote for Cadushy Distillery’s Rom Rincón today? Vote daily from every device in December & share with friends! Click the banner or scan the QR code daily!

Climate adaptation plans

The atlas brings together current knowledge on climate change in a central location, making it a valuable resource for anyone concerned with the impact of climate change on the Caribbean Netherlands. Governments, residents and communities can use the atlas to understand the effects of climate change in their specific region. This will help develop effective climate adaptation plans.

The creation of the atlas is the result of close cooperation between the Central Government, CAS foundation, various knowledge institutions and local organizations including Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA), the Bonaire Public Entity (OLB), the TERRAMAR Museum, STINAPA, EcoVision, Wageningen Environmental Research (WENR), the Royal Institute of Language, Land and Anthropology (KITLV), Delft University of Technology (TU Delft), Rijkswaterstaat (RWS), the Marine Information Centre and the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO). Financial support was provided by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management.

The Caribbean Netherlands Climate Impact Atlas is public and freely available to all. Via the website bes.climateimpactatlas.com, people can consult the atlas and gain insight into the climate effects on the Caribbean Netherlands.

In the coming years, the atlas will be further expanded. The ambition is to develop specific maps for St. Eustatius and Saba, and to include the experiences of the island residents in the atlas.

The Caribbean Netherlands Climate Impact Atlas is an important tool for understanding and addressing climate change in the Caribbean Netherlands. Through collaboration with various parties and the input of experts, the atlas provides a valuable source of information for a wide range of stakeholders.

CAS Foundation calls on everyone to explore the atlas and participate in the conversation on climate risks. Together, we can actively contribute to understanding and addressing the challenges climate change poses to the Caribbean Netherlands.

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

Bonaire Real Estate Group
The Cadushy Distillery
MoltenWolf Glass
Bespoke Journeys
Betta Grasse

Related Posts

Anthony Angila Wins $10,000 for His Kunuku Life Project

Anthony Angila's “Kunuku Life” Project takes center stage in a competition. A couple of weeks ago, the Tourism Innovation Project Shark Tank event took place. Nine local passionate candidates were granted the opportunity to showcase their innovative projects, for the...

Improved Water Management for Washington Slagbaai National Park

EU funding has been secured for water management. The Green Overseas Program (or GO) finances projects with the aim of strengthening the climate resilience of Europe's overseas territories. The program has just awarded funds to STINAPA of Bonaire for the development...

STINAPA Has Been Busy with Various Projects

STINAPA hosts the Festival di Planta Palu. In November, the eagerly awaited "Festival di Planta Palu" Tree Planting Festival took place in Washington Slagbaai Park, creating a week-long celebration from the 20th to the 24th. This annual event, a highlight for 250...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
error: Sorry, content is protected under copyright.