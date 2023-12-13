New Climate Impact Atlas: Climate Effects in the Caribbean Netherlands

Climate adaptation plans

The atlas brings together current knowledge on climate change in a central location, making it a valuable resource for anyone concerned with the impact of climate change on the Caribbean Netherlands. Governments, residents and communities can use the atlas to understand the effects of climate change in their specific region. This will help develop effective climate adaptation plans.

The creation of the atlas is the result of close cooperation between the Central Government, CAS foundation, various knowledge institutions and local organizations including Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA), the Bonaire Public Entity (OLB), the TERRAMAR Museum, STINAPA, EcoVision, Wageningen Environmental Research (WENR), the Royal Institute of Language, Land and Anthropology (KITLV), Delft University of Technology (TU Delft), Rijkswaterstaat (RWS), the Marine Information Centre and the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO). Financial support was provided by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management.

The Caribbean Netherlands Climate Impact Atlas is public and freely available to all. Via the website bes.climateimpactatlas.com, people can consult the atlas and gain insight into the climate effects on the Caribbean Netherlands.

In the coming years, the atlas will be further expanded. The ambition is to develop specific maps for St. Eustatius and Saba, and to include the experiences of the island residents in the atlas.

The Caribbean Netherlands Climate Impact Atlas is an important tool for understanding and addressing climate change in the Caribbean Netherlands. Through collaboration with various parties and the input of experts, the atlas provides a valuable source of information for a wide range of stakeholders.

CAS Foundation calls on everyone to explore the atlas and participate in the conversation on climate risks. Together, we can actively contribute to understanding and addressing the challenges climate change poses to the Caribbean Netherlands.