Betta Grasse Bottles can be Recycled for Sustainability

Betta Grasse cares about the environment.

With recycling and sustainability being a big topic on the island, Betta Grasse, a local company making Lemongrass Tea, Awa di Lamunchi, and snacks, have made sure their bottles were environmentally friendly from the beginning.

Why the company uses PET 1 for the bottles.

PET 1 is 100% recyclable, versatile, and made to be remade. While plastic types are often incompatible, this is not the case with PET 1 type of plastics. In fact, it is the only plastic that can continue to be recycled over and over again. How cool is that?!

Currently, PET 1 is actively being collected on Bonaire to be taken to a facility in Europe where it can be recycled properly. If you live on Bonaire and have FunMiles, you can even turn in your recyclable plastic at certain drop-off locations for points!

Check your labels and recycle!

For PET 1, you can drop off at Rincon: FKPD ATV on Monday & Wednesday from 9 AM – 11:30 AM, Krusada in Antriol on Tuesday & Thursday from 3 PM – 7 PM, and Krusada in Lagoon Hill on Saturdays from 9 AM – 11 AM.

For PEHD 2 and PP 5, you can drop off at Bondigro for collection and reuse by No Waste Caribbean Vibes.

For PVC 3, PEBD 4, PS 6, and AUTRE 7, you can drop off at Selibon for collection.

Try Betta Grasse Products

Have you tried Betta Grasse products yet? The Lemongrass Tea and Awa di Lamunchi are delightfully refreshing and available at select stores and restaurants around the island. Did you know they also deliver? If you want to grab extra drinks and even some of their snacks, send them a message on WhatsApp at +599-786-3586 to discuss delivery!