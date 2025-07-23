Update on Infectious Diseases During Bonaire’s Second Quarter

Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
by | Jul 23, 2025 | Local News

Preventing Dengue on Bonaire

Infectious Diseases Update for Bonaire for the Second Quarter of 2025

The Public Health Department of the Municipal Health Service (GGD) Bonaire shares the most important findings and developments in the field of infectious diseases for the second quarter of 2025. This update focuses on dengue fever, a skin rash in young children, travel vaccinations, and respiratory infections such as influenza and COVID-19. The figures and signals help
us stay alert and take appropriate measures in a timely manner.

Updates

In the second quarter of 2025, fewer people with symptoms of a mosquito-borne disease, such as dengue fever, visited their general practitioner. It is striking that people still contract dengue fever every week, despite less rainfall recently. The last update on dengue was in our February 2025 article.

The number of children (ages 0-4) who visited their general practitioner with skin rash symptoms was slightly higher this quarter than in January through March. In the event of a suspected outbreak at a daycare center (KDV) or childcare center (KO), such as hand-foot-mouth disease (HFM) or chickenpox, the Municipal Public Health Service (GGD) Bonaire will investigate and advise on appropriate measures. Any suspected outbreaks must be reported to the GGD promptly.

The outbreak of the yellow fever virus in South America is still ongoing. In early June, the GGD Bonaire issued a press release again highlighting the yellow fever vaccination among travelers to South America. The last update on yellow fever in South America was in our March 2025 article.

A new SARS-CoV-2 variant, NB.1.8.1 (‘Nimbus’), is being monitored internationally. No information is available on whether this subvariant causes more serious illness (source: WHO).

The GGD Bonaire continues to closely monitor the situation regarding infectious diseases and urges residents to remain alert, especially during the rainy season and during (international) travel. If you have any questions or require more information, please contact GGD Bonaire via www.bonairegov.com.

