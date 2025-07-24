Clearing Crews Removing Branches and Overgrowth

S&D is working on safe roads with clearing crews across the island.

The Spatial Planning and Development Department (S&D) is currently busy with maintenance work in various locations on the island. Clearing crews are working across Bonaire to keep roads, roadsides, public spaces, and squares clean and safe.

Clearing crews are removing overhanging branches, tall grass, and other vegetation that obstructs the view of the road or could pose a hazard to traffic and safety. This is an important maintenance round for the safety of road users and pedestrians, as well as preventing inconvenience during the rainy season.

The work will take place in phases, ensuring that the entire island is covered. Currently, the work is taking place in the following neighborhoods, among others:

Playa

Nikiboko

Bario Tera Kora

Bario Amboina

Kaminda Lagoen

Nawati and Nort Saliña

Tourist Road and Karpata

Republiek

Pay attention

We ask road users to be aware of temporary closures or slow-moving vehicles. We also ask everyone to pay close attention to warning signs along the road indicating where work is taking place. This way, our staff can work safely. The R&D Department thanks the community for their understanding and cooperation.