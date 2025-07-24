Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Clearing Crews Removing Branches and Overgrowth

by | Jul 24, 2025 | Local News

Clearing crews are removing branches for road safety on Bonaire.

S&D is working on safe roads with clearing crews across the island.

The Spatial Planning and Development Department (S&D) is currently busy with maintenance work in various locations on the island. Clearing crews are working across Bonaire to keep roads, roadsides, public spaces, and squares clean and safe.

Clearing crews are removing overhanging branches, tall grass, and other vegetation that obstructs the view of the road or could pose a hazard to traffic and safety. This is an important maintenance round for the safety of road users and pedestrians, as well as preventing inconvenience during the rainy season.

The work will take place in phases, ensuring that the entire island is covered. Currently, the work is taking place in the following neighborhoods, among others:

  • Playa
  • Nikiboko
  • Bario Tera Kora
  • Bario Amboina
  • Kaminda Lagoen
  • Nawati and Nort Saliña
  • Tourist Road and Karpata
  • Republiek

Pay attention

We ask road users to be aware of temporary closures or slow-moving vehicles. We also ask everyone to pay close attention to warning signs along the road indicating where work is taking place. This way, our staff can work safely. The R&D Department thanks the community for their understanding and cooperation.

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
