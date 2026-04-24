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Galileo Satellite Station Opened as Princess Catharina-Amalia Space Innovation Park

by | Apr 24, 2026 | Local News

The Galileo Satellite Station has opened as the Princess Catharina-Amalia Space Innovation Park

The Galileo Satellite Station has Officially Opened.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, the Galileo satellite station on Bonaire was officially opened. During the opening ceremony, it was announced that the park around the station has been named after Princess Amalia. The station is the first European satellite navigation system to be built on one of the Dutch Caribbean islands.

The satellite station

The station, consisting of three satellite dishes, is located on the WEB site on Queen’s Highway on Bonaire, close to the popular snorkelling and diving spot 1000 Steps.

The station is part of the Galileo satellite navigation system, which is used, among other things, for time reference and positioning. The Galileo project is the largest European space project ever and is more accurate than GPS. The European Commission chose Bonaire as the location for the construction of one of these Galileo Sensor Stations (GSS), due to its strategic location in the Caribbean.

Royal name

The park’s new name was announced during a festive gathering: the Princess Catharina-Amalia Space Innovation Park. Naming the site after the Princess of Orange underscores the importance and strategic value of this project within the Kingdom.

Opportunities for the Caribbean

The new name reflects the park’s great potential for innovation. The station serves as a hub for the growth of space technology in the region, presenting opportunities for new businesses. These businesses can set up start-ups that utilise satellite data.

The station is also opening up opportunities for education. For instance, local young people can prepare well for the future through educational programmes. These might include lessons on space technology or on how satellites transmit messages.

The Director-General of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, Ms Afke van Rijn, emphasised this: “The GSS holds significant importance for Bonaire, not only for its potential to generate employment and boost tourism, but also for fostering high-quality scientific and technological opportunities and innovation on the island.”

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Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
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