Increasing Number of Dengue Cases on Bonaire

Dengue Cases on Bonaire: What You Need to Know

The Public Health Department reports an increase in the number of dengue cases on Bonaire. This is a follow-up to the previous article on January 17, 2025. Since then, the number of people with dengue has continued to increase. The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) also issued an international warning on February 10, 2025, because more dengue (type 3) is circulating in the Caribbean region and in South America.

Increased Number of Patients

On Bonaire, we see a clear increase in the number of dengue cases between December 2024 and January 2025. Both the number of people reporting to their GP with complaints and the number of positive laboratory tests have increased compared to previous months.

Transition to Type 3

Research by the Public Health Department shows that dengue type 3 is mainly circulating on Bonaire. This is a change compared to last year, when type 2 mainly occurred. This development is important, because – as the PAHO also indicates – type 3 can lead to more and more serious dengue infections.

Hospital Admissions

Although most people with a dengue infection have mild symptoms, several adults and children have been admitted to hospital in the past months. These hospital admissions underline the importance of precautionary measures and early detection of symptoms.

Prevent Mosquito Bites and Further Spread

The more people have dengue, the greater the chance that mosquitoes will spread the virus further. The Public Health Department therefore once again urgently calls on all residents to take measures to prevent dengue on Bonaire:

Wear covering clothing in a light color.

Use mosquito repellent (preferably with 30% DEET for 5-6 hours of protection).

Keep mosquitoes outside by using mosquito nets and screens or by keeping windows and doors closed.

Spray indoors if necessary and sleep under a mosquito net to ensure a mosquito-free bedroom.

The dengue mosquito is mainly active during the day, especially in the early morning and afternoon.

Remove Breeding Sites

The dengue mosquito lives mainly in houses and gardens. To prevent a further increase, all places where mosquitoes can breed must be cleared:

Prevent stagnant water in, for example, plastic containers, car tires, bottles, cans and buckets.

Cover containers or barrels to collect rainwater well with a cloth or gauze.

The Public Health Department asks all residents of Bonaire to regularly check and clear away all objects that can contain water in and around the house.

Help and Advice

The inspectors of the Vector Control Section combat the dengue mosquito throughout the island, among other things by carrying out checks on breeding sites and by using insecticides. They also provide information on how to prevent mosquitoes from breeding in your home and garden. If you need advice or help treating rain barrels or cisterns, or are having a lot of mosquito problems, contact the Public Health Department at 599-715-5324.