Freediving on Bonaire

Discover the freedom of diving beneath the waves with just a single breath. Bonaire’s calm waters, warm climate, and rich marine life make it an ideal destination for freediving, whether you’re curious to try it for the first time or eager to refine your skills.

What is Freediving?

It’s the freedom of exploring the underwater world without scuba tanks, relying only on breath-hold techniques. It’s a peaceful and natural way to connect with the ocean while enjoying the island’s clear waters and abundant sea life.

Learn to Freedive

Professional instructors on Bonaire offer beginner-friendly courses. These sessions focus on safety, breathing techniques, and body awareness, giving you the skills to enjoy the underwater world confidently.