Why More Women Should Dive – Celebrating PADI Women’s Dive Day

by | Jul 19, 2025 | Activities, Scuba Diving

Women's Dive Day

Celebrating Women Scuba Divers Around the World.

Each year, PADI Women’s Dive Day unites thousands of women across the globe in celebration of the growing female presence in the diving world. What started in 2015 as an initiative to encourage more women to explore the beautiful underwater world has become a global movement to empower, connect, and inspire women divers everywhere.

Why Should Women Dive?

  • Empowerment – Scuba diving builds confidence. From learning dive theory to mastering buoyancy, diving provides women with a sense of achievement, independence, relaxation, and happiness that translates into their everyday lives. It’s not just about what’s underwater; it’s about discovering strength within.
  • Community – Diving fosters meaningful connections. Women’s Dive Day events, dive clubs, and certification classes provide opportunities to meet like-minded adventurers. Many lifelong friendships have started during a dive trip.
  • Adventure – The amazing underwater world offers views that many people may never see, such as colorful coral reefs, majestic sea turtles, shipwrecks, and more. Diving opens the door to a different kind of travel, one that blends relaxation and adventure.
  • Ocean Conservation – Women divers are increasingly becoming ocean advocates leading research, promoting marine conservation, and inspiring the next generation of scuba divers.
  • Health – Scuba diving promotes both physical and mental well-being. The steady breathing, weightlessness as you glide through the water, and sense of calm can reduce stress and improve focus. It’s a therapeutic escape from the noise and stress of daily life.

Join the Movement.

Today is PADI Women’s Dive Day worldwide. If you aren’t joining an event today on Bonaire, diving with your friends at a different destination, maybe this will inspire you to start your journey of becoming an Open Water Diver. It’s the perfect time to dive in and start making plans to become a confident scuba diver.

The ocean is vast, mysterious, and waiting for you to explore it. There’s no better time than now for more women to become divers! See you underwater on Bonaire!

 

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
