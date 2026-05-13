Military Training on Bonaire Focused on Cooperation and Readiness

Current Military Training on Bonaire.

A military training exercise involving the Caribbean Military Units (CARMIL) of the Royal Netherlands Navy is currently taking place on Bonaire. The training runs until May 21, 2026, and focuses on operational readiness, terrain reconnaissance, and cooperation with local partners.

During the training, military personnel practice various scenarios designed to enhance their deployability within the Caribbean region. They also collaborate with local authorities and emergency services to further strengthen mutual cooperation and coordination.

The training utilizes existing training sites on Bonaire. Additionally, the grounds of the Rincon scouting association are serving as a bivouac site for the duration of the exercise period.

The Ministry of Defense states that the participating military personnel have been carefully briefed in advance regarding local conditions and the responsible execution of their activities. The conduct of the training takes into account both the local environment and the community on Bonaire.

We ask residents and visitors to be mindful of this exercise and to follow any instructions provided on-site. Through this training, the Ministry of Defense continues to invest in the thorough preparation and operational readiness of its military units in the Caribbean region, ensuring they can respond effectively to a wide range of tasks and potential emergency situations.