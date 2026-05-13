Join Canon Day at Fontein

Join us on May 17th for Canon Day at Fontein

Experience and discover the story of this unique location on Bonaire. It is a perfect family outing to immerse yourselves in our story, our history, and our culture.

The Canon is a modern timeline that brings together key events, figures, locations, buildings, music, dance, and stories from Bonaire. This project is part of the Action Agenda for the Slavery Past and is being implemented by the Directorate of Society and Care of the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB).

The Directorate of Spatial Planning and Development has been working on restoring the water basins and improving accessibility at Fontein. During Bonaire’s first Canon Day on May 17th, residents will have the opportunity to experience this special place for themselves.

On this day, the focus will be on connection, culture, and community spirit. Visitors can participate in a variety of activities suitable for all ages.

The Program

Guided Tour of Fontein with FuHiKuBo – 9 AM – 12 PM

Community Lunch – 12 PM -1:30 PM

Medicinal Herbs Workshop with Adelina Piar -1:30 PM – 2 PM

Natural Pigment Workshop with Ghislaine Monte – 2PM – 2:30 PM and 3 PM – 3:30 PM

Clay Soap-Making Workshop with Dorian Crespo Gómez – 2 PM – 2:20 PM, 2:35 PM – 2:55 PM, 3:10 PM -3:30 PM, and 3:40PM – 4 PM

Stories from our Bonairian Elders – 4 PM – 5 PM

With this program, the OLB aims to create space for connection, knowledge sharing, and creativity within the community. Everyone is warmly invited to come together and experience the first Canon Day on Bonaire.

Bus Services

In celebration of Canon Day at Fontein, free bus services are being provided to give residents the opportunity to attend the activities. Due to limited parking availability, buses will be running specifically for Canon Day to Fontein. Therefore, we kindly request that the public make use of this special bus service.

Bus Service Schedule:

First pick-up round:

• Sentro di Bario Tera Kòrá – 8:15 AM

• SKAL – 8:30 AM

Stopover at Fontein

• Parokia San Luis Beltran Rincon – 8:50 AM

• SGB (Scholengemeenschap Bonaire) – 8:15 AM

• Sentro di Bario Nort’i Saliña – 8:30 AM

Stopover at Fontein

• Parokia San Luis Beltran Rincon – 8:50 AM

Second pick-up round:

• Sentro di Bario Tera Kòrá – 10:15 AM

• SKAL – 10:30 AM

Stopover at Fontein

• Parokia San Luis Beltran Rincon – 10:50 AM

• SGB (Scholengemeenschap Bonaire) – 10:15 AM

• Sentro di Bario Nort’i Saliña – 10:30 AM

Stopover at Fontein

• Parokia San Luis Beltran Rincon – 10:50 AM

With this bus service, the OLB aims to make Canon Day accessible to as many residents of Bonaire as possible.

Important

To participate in Bonaire’s first Canon Day, registration is mandatory. Register in advance via https://portal.bonairegov.com/nl/event/canondag-60/register

During Canondag, all activities, food, and drinks are free of charge. During the community lunch, visitors can enjoy a hot meal together. Throughout the day, light refreshments and drinks will also be distributed. Visitors are also welcome to bring their own food and drinks; picnicking is permitted.

To fully enjoy Fontein and all the activities, it is important to wear comfortable clothing and sturdy shoes. Check the bus schedule and plan your day. The schedule lists all departure times. Please arrive on time at the departure stops, as the buses run strictly on schedule. Buses traveling back to Kralendijk and Rincon operate around 12 PM (after the guided tours) and around 5 PM (after the conclusion of the Canon Day program).