Discover the island with confidence

At First Bonaire Car Rental, getting around the island is easy and worry-free. The combination of personal service, fair pricing, and free pick-up & drop-off will make your rental experience smooth from start to finish. Whether you’re planning to uncover hidden beaches, dive into Bonaire’s famous reefs, or simply enjoy a scenic drive, rest assured that you will be exploring the island with peace of mind.

About the Fleet

The fleet offers a selection of newer, well-maintained vehicles tailored to every kind of adventure. Choose a compact car for trips around town, a spacious SUV for family outings, or a rugged pickup ideal for divers hauling scuba gear or exploring the Washington Slagbaai National Park.

With both manual and automatic options available, it’s easy to find a car that fits your style. Each vehicle is cleaned, serviced, and ready to take you wherever the island leads.

Additional Options

Enhance your rental with convenient extras and added peace of mind.