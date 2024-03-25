Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Air Travel
    3.  » American Airlines Introduces a Fifth Weekly MIA-BON Flight

American Airlines Introduces a Fifth Weekly MIA-BON Flight

by | Mar 25, 2024 | Air Travel

American Airlines on Bonaire

American Airlines adds extra flights for the 2024/2025 winter season.

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is delighted to announce an expansion of its flight schedule from Miami with American Airlines (AA). The upcoming summer flight schedule includes the introduction of a 4th weekly rotation on Fridays. Following the successful current winter schedule, American Airlines confirms the introduction of its 5th weekly flight for Bonaire, introducing two flights on Saturdays as of December 2024 from Miami to Bonaire.

New Schedule

As of December 7th, 2024, American Airlines will introduce two (Non-stop) flights on Saturdays, one departing Miami at 10:05 AM and arriving on Bonaire at 2:26 PM. The second flight on Saturdays will be departing Miami at 12:05 PM and arriving on Bonaire at 4:26 PM.

Additionally, AA’s recently introduced summer flights on Fridays will continue to be part of the winter season schedule, providing connectivity with one flight on Mondays, one flight on Wednesdays, one flight on Fridays, and two flights on Saturdays. AA also confirmed a change in aircraft for Bonaire, introducing the Boeing 737 on the route MIA-BON.

Miles Mercera, CEO at TCB, shared: “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with American Airlines and offer enhanced connectivity to Bonaire. This strategic move not only strengthens our ties with American Airlines but also amplifies our ability to attract secondary markets in North America.”

For more details and to book your flights, please visit the AA website.

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

MoltenWolf Glass
Senses Boutique Hotel & Apartments Bonaire
Bespoke Journeys
Betta Grasse
Bonaire Real Estate Group
The Cadushy Distillery

Related Posts

Bonaire Aims for Future Direct Flights to Colombia

Adding direct flights to Columbia may happen in the future. TCB, in collaboration with Special Envoy for the BES-island, Edison Rijna, Special Envoy (Gezant), Holland House, Dutch Kingdom Embassy, BONHATA and Bonaire International Airport (BIA) recently partnered up...

Flights Over Bonaire for Aerial Photos and Altitude Measurements

Flights begin today for aerial photos and altitude measurements. Today, January 20th, flights over Bonaire will begin with the aim of taking high-quality aerial photos of the island and altitude measurements. The aircraft with registration PH-SLE will fly through...

Record Number of Passengers for Flamingo Airport in 2023

Bonaire welcomed a record number of passengers last year. Bonaire International Airport welcomed a total of 436,914 arriving and departing passengers. The record number of passengers was 3.1% more compared to 2022, and was even 10.8% higher than in 2019, the year...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
error: Sorry, content is protected under copyright.