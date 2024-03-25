American Airlines Introduces a Fifth Weekly MIA-BON Flight

American Airlines adds extra flights for the 2024/2025 winter season.

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is delighted to announce an expansion of its flight schedule from Miami with American Airlines (AA). The upcoming summer flight schedule includes the introduction of a 4th weekly rotation on Fridays. Following the successful current winter schedule, American Airlines confirms the introduction of its 5th weekly flight for Bonaire, introducing two flights on Saturdays as of December 2024 from Miami to Bonaire.

New Schedule

As of December 7th, 2024, American Airlines will introduce two (Non-stop) flights on Saturdays, one departing Miami at 10:05 AM and arriving on Bonaire at 2:26 PM. The second flight on Saturdays will be departing Miami at 12:05 PM and arriving on Bonaire at 4:26 PM.

Additionally, AA’s recently introduced summer flights on Fridays will continue to be part of the winter season schedule, providing connectivity with one flight on Mondays, one flight on Wednesdays, one flight on Fridays, and two flights on Saturdays. AA also confirmed a change in aircraft for Bonaire, introducing the Boeing 737 on the route MIA-BON.

Miles Mercera, CEO at TCB, shared: “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with American Airlines and offer enhanced connectivity to Bonaire. This strategic move not only strengthens our ties with American Airlines but also amplifies our ability to attract secondary markets in North America.”

For more details and to book your flights, please visit the AA website.